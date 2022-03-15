Class A top seed James Monroe limited No. 8 Madonna to one first-quarter point and built a 36-10 halftime advantage in coasting to an 83-46 boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal victory Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The win sends James Monroe into the semifinals against the winner of Tuesday's late game between fourth-seeded St. Joseph and fifth-seeded Cameron at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The Irish and Dragons were set to do battle after press time on Tuesday.
The Mavericks (26-0) held advantages nearly across the board, outscoring Madonna 38-18 in the paint, 16-5 off of turnovers, 14-7 in second-chance opportunities and 6-2 on fast breaks. Five players reached double figures for James Monroe, led by Eli Allen with 20 points and followed by Shad Sauvage (16), Cameron Thomas (14), Josh Burks (11) and Collin Fox with 10. Allen added 10 rebounds and six assists, registering game highs in both categories.
Anthony Mascio led Madonna (17-8) with 12 points and Evan Bone added 11.
No. 3 Tucker County 59, No. 6 Pendleton County 45: The Mountain Lions outscored the Wildcats 34-20 in the second half, blowing open a tie game at the break to cruise to a Class A quarterfinal win.
The victory sent Tucker County to the semifinals, where it will match up with No. 7 Greater Beckley Christian at 11:15 a.m. Thursday. The Crusaders defeated defending champion Man 63-57 in another quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Tucker (24-2) held Pendleton (19-4) to just 8-of-31 shooting in the second half as it slowly pulled away, led by 17 points from Hayden Wamsley and 12 points and 10 rebounds from Owen Knotts. The Mountain Lions hit 6 of 11 3-point attempts and piled up a 40-29 rebounding advantage.
Pendleton County was led by 15 points from Clayton Kisamore with Cole Day chipping in 10.