Top-seeded Shady Spring registered 26 assists on 30 made field goals and outscored No. 8 North Marion 46-23 across the second and third quarters in pulling away for a 79-45 win in the Class AAA boys basketball state tournament quarterfinals Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Shady Spring, the defending Class AAA state champion, advances to the semifinals at 7:15 p.m. Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s late quarterfinal between No. 4 Wheeling Central and No. 5 Grafton.
North Marion hung around early, but the Tigers (24-1) were too much on both ends, shooting 51.7% (30 for 58) for the game while holding the Huskies to 42.2% shooting. The Tigers also converted 29 North Marion turnovers into 36 points and recorded 24 steals.
Ammar Maxwell led five double-digit scorers for Shady Spring with 18 points, followed by Braden Chapman with 17, Jaedan Holstein with 16 and Cole Chapman and Cameron Manns with 11 points apiece. Holstein had a double-double, adding 11 assists and seven steals.
Harley Sickles led the way for North Marion with 17 points.
Class AA
No. 3 Bluefield 65, No. 6 Wyoming East 45: The Beavers used a 21-7 second quarter to break open a Class AA quarterfinal and cruised to a 65-45 win to advance to Friday’s semifinal round.
With the win, Bluefield (20-5) set up a semifinal meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday against No. 2 St. Marys.
The Beavers did most of their damage in the lane, where they piled up a 50-16 advantage in the paint. Ja’eon Flack led all scores with 19 points for Bluefield with R.J. Hairston adding 15 points and 10 rebounds and Kamron Gore coming off the bench to chip in 12 points.
Tucker Cook was the lone player in double figures for the Warriors (13-12) and registered a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards.
Bluefield shot a blistering 57.1% (28 for 49) and held East to 32.6% (15 for 46) shooting.
No. 2 St. Marys 51, No. 7 Braxton County 41: Waylon Moore had a double-double (16 points, 13 rebounds) to lift the Blue Devils in the Class AA quarterfinals.
The win sends St. Marys (23-2) to the semifinals, where the Blue Devils will play No. 3 Bluefield on at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
St. Marys gradually eased away from the Eagles, outscoring them by four in the first quarter, by three in the second quarter, and by five in the third quarter.
Grant Barnhart was the only other double-figure scorer with 10 points for the Blue Devils. He also added six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Beau Liston led Braxton County (13-12) with 10 points and William Forbush had eight points and 11 rebounds.