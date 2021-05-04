Webster County only led by two points with less than a minute to play but scored the final four points to survive with a 48-42 win over Clay-Battelle in the Class A boys basketball state tournament quarterfinals Tuesday night at the Charleston Coliseum.
After a 7-0 run by Clay-Battelle closed the deficit to just 44-42, Rye Gadd hit two free throws with 48 seconds left for Webster County and Devin Coley made a layup with eight seconds remaining for the Highlanders.
With the win, No. 4 seed Webster County (12-6) advances to the semifinals, where the Highlanders will take on top seed Man on at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Gadd fired in 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor and 3 for 7 from 3-point range for the Highlanders. Carter Williams grabbed 14 rebounds for Webster County.
Gavin Moore had a double-double for No. 5 seed Clay-Battelle (15-3) with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Mojo Chisler added 12 points for the Cee Bees.
Pendleton County 59, Greenbrier West 45: Josh Alt scored 25 points and yanked down 13 rebounds to lead Pendleton County in the Class A quarterfinals Tuesday.
Third-seeded Pendleton (16-0) advances to the Class A semifinals at 11:15 a.m. Thursday No. 2 Tug Valley, a 69-55 quarterfinal winner Tuesday over No. 7 Cameron.
Alt, a 6-foot-2, 247-pound senior, connected on 7 of 14 shots from the floor and 11 of 12 free throws for the Wildcats, who trailed 30-29 at halftime before outscoring Greenbrier West 30-15 after the break.
Bailey Thompson added 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting and had nine rebounds for Pendleton County. The Wildcats dominated inside, scoring 34 points in the paint, and outrebounded Greenbrier West 38-28.
Kaiden Pack led sixth-seeded Greenbrier West (11-8) with 11 points. Brandon Oscar and Chase Boggs added eight points apiece for the Cavaliers.
Class AA
Williamstown 67, Moorefield 32: Baylor Haught had game-highs in points (21) and rebounds (12) as his double-double helped the Yellow Jackets earn the win in a Class AA quarterfinal.
Haught led a balanced effort with three double-figure scorers for No. 1 seed Williamstown. Xavier Caruthers added 15 points for the Yellow Jackets and Sam Cremeans chipped in 12 points.
With the win, Williamstown (15-1) advances to play No. 5 seed Chapmanville in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday.
The Yellow Jackets shot 48% from the floor (25 for 53) and 44% from 3-point range (7 for 16). No. 8 seed Moorefield shot just 26% from the field and 12% (3 for 25) from 3.
Coleman Mangold paced Moorefield (6-12) with eight points and Dean Keplinger contributed seven. Jaydon See grabbed eight rebounds.