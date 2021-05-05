So you’re Charleston Catholic and you make it to the boys basketball state tournament and you’re concerned about how you’re going to shoot and how you’re going to play. The Charleston Coliseum court is notorious for getting into people’s heads with its sight lines.
Then you come out and play a terrific first half -- 60% shooting and just four turnovers. Just one problem: You’re only up five points and you can’t shake Ritchie County, which is shooting 70%.
The Irish, however, were finally able to put some distance between themselves and the Rebels in the second half and settled for a 68-58 victory Wednesday morning in the Class AA quarterfinals.
Senior wing Aiden Satterfield, who didn’t miss a shot in the first half, came up with 27 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots, two on one possession. Senior point guard Zion Suddeth was all over the stat sheet with 14 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and six assists, and freshman forward Jayallen Turner added 17 points.
“It was a fun game to be part of,’’ said Catholic coach Hunter Moles. “I’m sure it was a fun game to watch. I’m surprised both teams shot very well from the start. Ritchie County played a great game.
“I’m proud of our guys for not losing focus. When guys hit shots sometimes, it can get to you, but we stayed the course of the game.’’
Catholic (12-2), the No. 3 seed, never broke the game open against the underdog Rebels (11-7), who made it to the state tournament for the first time despite being seeded third in their own section.
Ritchie was within 62-56 on a Graden McKinney pull-up 3-pointer with 2:46 left in the game, but Satterfield rebounded his own missed shot for a basket and Turner tacked on two more -- making a nice catch of a wild pass to drop in a bucket and taking a sharp half-court feed from Suddeth for a layup.
Satterfield, who has signed with West Liberty, had a perfect shooting first half, going 8 of 8 overall, 3 of 3 on 3-pointers and 3 of 3 on free throws for 22 points. He also had two dunks in the first two minutes, one off an alley-oop feed from Suddeth.
“I was really worried about shooting the ball,’’ Satterfield said. “I asked a lot of people how to shoot at the Civic Center and the people I talked with for insight on how to shoot, they basically said shoot the ball regular. Luckily, some shots were falling.’’
They were also falling for Rebels guard Ethan Haught, who ended with 24 points after a 20-point first half in which he was 8 of 9 shooting, 4 of 5 on 3s. Ritchie trailed just 41-36 at halftime.
“My biggest concern,’’ said Ritchie coach Rick Haught, “was letting the whole atmosphere kind of overwhelm us, but we did a really good job. Everybody tells you the rim looks different down there, but both teams were lighting it up.
“I told our kids we had a chance to keep them under 40, but I was wrong. Charleston Catholic is extremely talented, long, and I was really impressed with them. I knew they were a good defensive team, but until you play, you don’t realize how good they are. To our credit, I thought our kids elevated our game as the game went.’’
Ritchie’s shooting cooled a bit in the second half -- 9 of 27 for 33%. The Rebels finished 10 of 21 on 3-pointers after going 7 of 8 in the first half.
Suddeth said the Irish had to ratchet up their defense to make a difference.
“Just getting stops was the biggest thing,’’ Suddeth said. “To win the game, we had to rebound and play defense, so during timeouts I tried to be a vocal leader on defense and get stops. Sometimes it’s easy to get down on yourself when they hit a shot in your face, but you’ve just got to get going with your game.’’
Moles praised Suddeth’s all-around contributions. He led all players in the game in rebounds, assists and steals.
“That guy is not a traditional point guard,’’ Moles said. “That guy is a beast. He’s been doing that-type stuff all the time for four years. He can guard [positions] one to five. He can do everything.’’
McKinney scored 15 points for Ritchie, which trailed 38-14 on points in the paint.
Catholic wound up shooting 55% from the floor (27 of 49) to 49% for Ritchie (23 of 47). Haught was 10 of 14 on field goals.
Catholic’s players wore special warmup shirts that paid tribute to a pair of state athletes killed in recent shootings. On the back, some said "In memory of KJ Taylor," and others said "In memory of Dwayne Richardson."
The shirts were also in the colors of Capital and Woodrow Wilson, the schools for which Taylor and Richardson played, respectively.