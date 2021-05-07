At the end of both the second and third quarters, No. 3-seeded Shady Spring settled into half-court sets, passing the ball and milking time.
That was supposed to be advantage Winfield, which clawed its way to the Class AAA boys basketball state tournament semifinals riding a stingy defense to an upset of No. 2 Fairmont Senior in the first round on Wednesday.
But on Friday, the Tigers (14-2) not only looked comfortable playing their up-tempo, sharp-shooting game, but also beat the Generals at theirs.
Both of those possessions ended in 3-pointers at the horn -- the first was a gut punch, the second a knockout blow -- and they were symbolic of the complete performance the Tigers turned in as they put an emphatic halt to the Cinderella run by the No. 7 Generals, winning 68-51 at the Charleston Coliseum.
The Tigers advanced to the Class AAA championship game scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Shady will play the winner of No. 8 Hampshire and No. 5 Wheeling Central. The Trojans and Maroon Knights were set to do battle at 7:15 Friday night.
Winfield ended its season at 14-7.
Shady Spring used significant runs in each of the four quarters, using a 9-2 spurt late in the first quarter to go up 17-10, and from there the game was never closer than two scores again.
"What a feeling to be playing in state championship game, and personally, as a coach, to know everything you preach and put out to these guys stands for something and to see them put that out on the floor ... that type of defensive production was amazing,” Shady coach Ronnie Olson said. “Everyone talks about us shooting 3s but that defensive game right there was amazing. Maybe the best one we’ve had all year. The best one maybe of all time.”
Where the Generals were able to stifle the Polar Bears to the tune of 37.8% shooting, they were unable to have the same effect on the net-scorching Tigers, who hit 22 of 45 field goal attempts, good enough for a 48.9% clip. That included 10 of 22 from beyond the 3-point arc after Shady hit 12 of them in its quarterfinal win over Herbert Hoover.
Shady was able to back up those numbers on defense as well. The Tigers piled up 11 steals while Winfield mustered none, and held the Generals to 37.3% shooting (19 of 51).
“Everybody wants to talk about how we run the floor, how we share the ball, how we shoot 3s, but what we hang our hat on and what doesn’t get noticed is the way we defend,” Olson said. “That’s what our program is about is defending.”
Winfield coach Chris Stephens admitted that Shady’s ball pressure, especially in half-court sets, was a major key in Friday’s game.
“They pushed us out of our offense a lot, especially early on,” Stephens said. “They took us out of what we wanted to do whether it was our continuity or sets. It was difficult. We tried to make several different adjustments to get mismatches in the post, it just didn’t play out in our favor a lot.”
After taking a 17-12 lead into the second quarter, Shady stretched its margin to 13 points at halftime with a 16-8 second period capped by a last-second 3-pointer from Cameron Manns. In the third, it was more of the same as the Tigers outscored Winfield 14-9 with a buzzer-beating 3 from Ammar Maxwell.
Already up 18, an initial 16-5 flurry pushed Shady’s lead to as many as 29 points before a late run by the Generals’ reserves made the score and stat sheet more respectable.
“Looking at the stat sheet and we kind of did almost everything we wanted to do as far as limit their transition points -- though it felt like they had more than nine -- limit offensive rebounds, we did that [Shady had five], win rebounding battle, we did that [36-29], limit turnovers -- I think we average 12 on the year, we had 14 today,” Stephens said. “But they’re good. They shoot the ball well. They have five guys that can handle ball. We gave it everything we had, we just came up short.”
The Tigers are making their second state-tournament appearance in school history and are now on the doorstep of the ultimate prize. Braden Chapman led all scorers with 22 points for Shady with Manns adding 16. Cole Chapman narrowly missed a double-double with 10 points and nine assists.
The Generals were led by Ethan Kincaid’s 14 points with Seth Shilot pitching in 11 points and eight boards.