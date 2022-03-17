The last time South Charleston played George Washington in a Region 3 Section 1 final, the Black Eagles won by a fingernail.
This time around, thanks to some defense and late foul shooting, SC was able to hold its crosstown rival at arm’s length.
Offense was a struggle at times for both sides, but the Patriots couldn’t overcome South Charleston’s late lead with last-minute offense as the Black Eagles prevailed 53-49 in a Class AAAA boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal Thursday night at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The win propelled SC into the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday, when the Black Eagles will meet top-seeded Morgantown. The Mohigans cruised past Musselman 71-33 earlier Thursday. The result also ended George Washington’s bid at a second-straight state title.
South Charleston was making its first state tournament appearance since 2014, but from the beginning looked anything but nervous as it used a 10-4 run early in the second quarter to take the lead for good. And, with the game hanging in the balance, the Black Eagles converted 11 times at the free-throw line in the final 1:10 of the game to seal the deal.
“We didn’t flinch tonight,” SC coach Josh Daniel said. “I thought the first two or three minutes of the game were going to be important to settle down, it was a highly emotional game.
“From the tip to the end of the game, we did not flinch. We were locked in from start to finish.”
SC’s sectional final win over GW was the program’s first in 13 meetings dating back to Jan. 13, 2016. Daniel also admitted that breakthrough was critical in prevailing on Thursday.
“Mentally, when you play a team like that and lose every way possible like we have the last few years, it’s more mental than physical,” Daniel said. “Finally getting over the hump and beating them at their place a few weeks ago carried over tonight when things started going helter-skelter. They made some plays but we didn’t flinch.”
It was hardly an offensive showcase on either side, but the Black Eagles got significant contributions from two of their best — sophomore point guard Duane Harris Jr. and junior guard Bryson Smith — in key spots. Harris had 12 of his game-high 25 points in the first half as SC built its lead and hit 9 of its final 11 free throws. Smith scored 11 of his 17 in the second half, including eight of the Black Eagles’ 10 third-quarter markers. Smith also hit three 3-pointers after the break, going 4 for 6 overall.
Smith’s long-distance shooting and SC’s stingy defense prevented the Patriots from taking advantage of the Black Eagles’ own offensive woes elsewhere. A 3-pointer from Ben Nicol to start the fourth quarter got GW (20-6) within three at 37-34 with 6:33 to go, but Smith answered with a 3 of his own and Harris added a layup to push the advantage back to eight at 42-34 with 4:58 remaining.
After Isaac McCallister hit a trio of foul shots with 3:49 to go, cutting the SC advantage to 42-37, the Patriots were held scoreless for 3:14 as South Charleston (21-5) pulled ahead by 10 at 47-37.
The Patriots made things interesting late, getting 3-pointers from Zane McCarty, Nicol and Hunter Castleberry in the final 35 seconds to get within one possession at 52-49 with nine seconds left. But Harris hit 1 of 2 free throws on the other end to finally put the game away and account for the final margin.
GW coach Rick Greene said his team’s lack of ball movement and quick shots were a factor early and that it was a byproduct of a bruising style of game.
“When it’s a physical game you have to have the poise to take on that physical part of that and play through it or run them over and make the official make the call,” Greene said. “I thought we didn’t do those things. We didn’t make the extra pass, you put it on the floor too quick.
“That’s not on the kids, that’s a coaching thing. They’re trying to do the best they can. I just didn’t do a good enough job preparing them tonight.”
Castleberry was an offensive highlight for GW, scoring 17 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting performance, including 5 for 5 from 3-point range. The rest of the Patriots shot 12 for 35 with Nicol — who hit the game-winning shot in last year’s championship game — finishing 3 for 12.