No EKG was used, but St. Joseph certainly used a heart check to diagnose what was wrong.
During a spirited halftime speech, Irish boys basketball coach Todd Maynard convinced his players that rebounding was as much about heart as height. Fourth-seeded St. Joe (18-8) responded with a rally that erased a nine-point halftime deficit and led to a 71-62 victory over taller fifth-seeded Cameron in the Class A state tournament quarterfinals Tuesday night at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The Irish will play top-seeded James Monroe (26-0) in the semifinals at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The Mavericks clobbered No. 8 seed Madonna 83-46 Tuesday earlier Tuesday.
The Dragons’ strategy was simple — pass to the block and let 6-foot-8, 215-pound senior Trevor Beresford score. The few times that wasn’t available in the first half, Cameron shot from the outside and let Beresford rebound and stick the ball in.
Both methods were evident in the statistics. Cameron outscored the Irish 30-8 in the paint and 20-4 on second-chance points in the first half.
St. Joe needed to shoot well, but struggled to drive inside against shot-altering Beresford and 6-4, 180-pound sophomore Lance Hartley. Connor Powell, a 6-2 senior, also was effective defensively against an Irish squad with no one taller than 6-3.
St. Joe, though, came out more aggressive in the second half, competing harder for rebounds and picking up its intensity on defense. The Irish, timid in driving the lane in the first half, went inside aggressively in the second. The result was astonishing. Zavion Johnson’s 3-pointer with 5:10 left in the game gave the Irish a 55-54 lead they never surrendered.
“We played great basketball in the first half,” Dragons coach Tom Hart said. “In the second half, St. Joe was attacking the basket and they hit some tough shots. In the first half, we dominated the boards. In the second half, they got to the rim a little bit too easy and we missed a couple of shots that we made in the first half.”
Johnson and Jesse Muncy hit big shots and free throws, turning turnovers into points, the rest of the way. Muncy and Johnson each finished with 19 points. Caden Ehirim scored 17.
Hartley paced Cameron with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Beresford and Colson Wichterman each scored 17 points. Beresford pulled down a Class A tournament-record 20 rebounds as Cameron held a 49-37 edge in that statistic.
“We thought we could dominate the boards and get the ball inside on them,” Hart said. “The numbers those guys had, if we knew that before the game, we’d have taken that.”