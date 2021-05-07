When Morgantown fell into foul trouble early, Huntington thought it had the Mohigans in a bind.
The Highlanders were wrong. So terribly wrong.
Morgantown shifted from a man-to-man defense to a zone to avoid accumulating more fouls, risking the Highlanders shooting over it. Huntington, though, suffered through a terrible shooting night Friday, making just 15 of 57 shots (26.3%) in a 64-42 loss in the Class AAAA boys basketball state tournament semifinals at the Charleston Coliseum.
“In practice this morning, one of our assistant coaches said, ‘Let’s work on the zone a little bit.’ We hadn’t worked on it in a month,” Morgantown coach David Tallman said. “We got in it in the second quarter and stayed in it.”
The strategy worked, as the Mohigans outscored the Highlanders 26-8 in the third quarter to lead 52-27.
Huntington fell behind 26-13, but Brenden Hoffman, who scored 21 in a quarterfinal victory over University Thursday, scored six straight points to end the half and fire up his team. Morgantown, though, quickly reclaimed momentum with a 7-0 run to start the third period.
Huntington coach Ty Holmes made no excuses for his team, which went 7 for 31 on 3-pointers and 5 for 13 from the foul line. Morgantown outrebounded the Highlanders 51-29.
“That was our No. 1 key after seeing them [Thursday night],” Tallman said of the rebounding stat. “Fifty-one to 29 won us that game. They were going to make some shots, but we did a good job of holding them to one shot when they did miss.”
In a 66-63 victory over University, Huntington grabbed 24 offensive rebounds and scored 14 points off them. On Friday, the Highlanders pulled down just six offensive boards and scored a mere two points off them.
Holmes said his team, which usually plays well against zones, didn’t execute well enough to win.
“We got stagnant and stood around a lot,” Holmes said. “We made bad passes. You can’t do that against a zone. You have to move the ball and make the defense rotate.”
Alec Poland led Morgantown, which outscored Huntington 34-14 in the paint, with 12 points. Carson Poffenberger scored 11 and Brooks Gage 10.
Hoffman and Jaylen Motley paced the Highlanders with nine points each. Amare Smith didn’t score but snatched a team-high seven rebounds and handed out four assists.