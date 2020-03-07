Regional co-finals
Class AAA
All games 7 p.m. Tuesday
Region 1
John Marshall (8-15) at University (21-3); Morgantown (20-4) at Wheeling Park (17-6)
Region 2
Hedgesville (19-5) at Washington (12-12); Jefferson (10-13) at Martinsburg (20-3)
Region 3
St. Albans (16-8) at Woodrow Wilson (17-7); Princeton (16-8) at George Washington (18-5)
Region 4
Parkersburg (8-16) at Cabell Midland (20-4); Spring Valley (12-12) at Parkersburg South (15-8)
Class AA
All games 7 p.m. Thursday
Region 1
Frankfort (20-4) at Fairmont Senior (12-12); North Marion (19-5) at Keyser (18-7)
Region 2
Bridgeport (17-7) at Lewis County (10-15); Braxton County (17-7) at Robert C. Byrd (22-2)
Region 3
Shady Spring (22-2) at Westside (14-10); Independence (14-9) at Bluefield (21-3)
Region 4
Winfield (10-14) at Chapmanville (22-2); Logan (16-8) at Poca (21-3)
Class A
All games 7 p.m. Wednesday
Region 1
Cameron (14-10) at Magnolia (17-7); St. Marys (18-6) at Wheeling Central (17-7)
Region 2
Trinity (11-12) at Pendleton County (22-0); Moorefield (11-14) at Notre Dame (18-6)
Region 3
Mount View (11-13) at Charleston Catholic (18-5); Webster County (15-9) at Greater Beckley Christian (19-4)
Region 4
Parkersburg Catholic (15-9) at Tug Valley (12-12); Van (6-19) at Williamstown (23-1)