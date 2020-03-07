Regional co-finals

Class AAA

All games 7 p.m. Tuesday

Region 1

John Marshall (8-15) at University (21-3); Morgantown (20-4) at Wheeling Park (17-6)

Region 2

Hedgesville (19-5) at Washington (12-12); Jefferson (10-13) at Martinsburg (20-3)

Region 3

St. Albans (16-8) at Woodrow Wilson (17-7); Princeton (16-8) at George Washington (18-5)

Region 4

Parkersburg (8-16) at Cabell Midland (20-4); Spring Valley (12-12) at Parkersburg South (15-8)

Class AA

All games 7 p.m. Thursday

Region 1

Frankfort (20-4) at Fairmont Senior (12-12); North Marion (19-5) at Keyser (18-7)

Region 2

Bridgeport (17-7) at Lewis County (10-15); Braxton County (17-7) at Robert C. Byrd (22-2)

Region 3

Shady Spring (22-2) at Westside (14-10); Independence (14-9) at Bluefield (21-3)

Region 4

Winfield (10-14) at Chapmanville (22-2); Logan (16-8) at Poca (21-3)

Class A

All games 7 p.m. Wednesday

Region 1

Cameron (14-10) at Magnolia (17-7); St. Marys (18-6) at Wheeling Central (17-7)

Region 2

Trinity (11-12) at Pendleton County (22-0); Moorefield (11-14) at Notre Dame (18-6)

Region 3

Mount View (11-13) at Charleston Catholic (18-5); Webster County (15-9) at Greater Beckley Christian (19-4)

Region 4

Parkersburg Catholic (15-9) at Tug Valley (12-12); Van (6-19) at Williamstown (23-1)