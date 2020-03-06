Regional co-finals

Class AAA

All games 7 p.m. Tuesday

Region 1

John Marshall at University; Morgantown at Wheeling Park

Region 2

Hedgesville at Washington; Jefferson at Martinsburg

Region 3

St. Albans at Woodrow Wilson; Princeton at George Washington

Region 4

Parkersburg at Cabell Midland; Spring Valley at Parkersburg South

Class AA

All games 7 p.m. Thursday

Region 1

Frankfort at Fairmont Senior; North Marion at Keyser

Region 2

Bridgeport at Lewis County; Braxton County at Robert C. Byrd

Region 3

Shady Spring at Westside; Independence at Bluefield

Region 4

Winfield at Chapmanville; Logan at Poca

Class A

All games 7 p.m. Wednesday

Region 1

Cameron at Magnolia; St. Marys at Wheeling Central

Region 2

Trinity at Pendleton County; Moorefield at Notre Dame

Region 3

Mount View-Greater Beckley Christian loser; at Charleston Catholic; Webster County at Greater Beckley Christian-Mount View winner

Region 4

Parkersburg Catholic at Tug Valley; Van at Williamstown