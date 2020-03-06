Regional co-finals
Class AAA
All games 7 p.m. Tuesday
Region 1
John Marshall at University; Morgantown at Wheeling Park
Region 2
Hedgesville at Washington; Jefferson at Martinsburg
Region 3
St. Albans at Woodrow Wilson; Princeton at George Washington
Region 4
Parkersburg at Cabell Midland; Spring Valley at Parkersburg South
Class AA
All games 7 p.m. Thursday
Region 1
Frankfort at Fairmont Senior; North Marion at Keyser
Region 2
Bridgeport at Lewis County; Braxton County at Robert C. Byrd
Region 3
Shady Spring at Westside; Independence at Bluefield
Region 4
Winfield at Chapmanville; Logan at Poca
Class A
All games 7 p.m. Wednesday
Region 1
Cameron at Magnolia; St. Marys at Wheeling Central
Region 2
Trinity at Pendleton County; Moorefield at Notre Dame
Region 3
Mount View-Greater Beckley Christian loser; at Charleston Catholic; Webster County at Greater Beckley Christian-Mount View winner
Region 4
Parkersburg Catholic at Tug Valley; Van at Williamstown