Josh Stricker has been part of Herbert Hoover boys basketball history as both a player and an assistant coach. Now he gets the chance to make even more as he takes over as the Huskies head coach.
Stricker has been named as the successor to Josh Daniel, who in May left Hoover after six seasons to become coach at South Charleston, his alma mater.
“I’m really excited about this year,’’ Stricker said. “I’ve been there, I know the kids. I’ve seen what this season has for us. We’ve got three starters coming back, and two of our main scorers. We should do pretty well because our players are coachable.’’
Returning for the Huskies are 5-foot-11 senior Grant Bonner (13.1 points per game, 45 3-pointers), 5-11 senior Josh Swecker (9.5 points, 47 3s) and 6-4 junior Trey Chapman (9.0 points).
The 30-year-old Stricker starred at Hoover from 2003-07 before moving on to play at WVU Tech. In his senior season with the Huskies (2006-07), Stricker averaged 18.4 points and 6.1 rebounds and was selected to the Class AA All-State first team. He helped Hoover post an 18-5 record, its first winning season since 1969-70.
Stricker served as an assistant coach at Hoover for seven seasons, which included a berth in the Class AA state tournament during the 2016-17 season — the first such trip for a school that opened in 1963. The Huskies fell in the first round 59-39 to eventual state champion Fairmont Senior.
Hoover is coming off a 13-10 record last winter, and Stricker thinks he’s becoming head coach at “a pretty good time.’’
“I’m taking over at an excellent time,’’ he said. “[Daniel] did nothing but develop. Everything he did was to the bone, to the details in everything he did. He was a great person to learn from for six years there. You couldn’t ask for a better coach.’’