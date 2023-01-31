Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

South Charleston's Bryson Smith (12) shoots while guarded by Capital's Markel Booker (left) and Matt Amos.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The third quarter made the difference for South Charleston's boys on Tuesday at Capital High. 

The Black Eagles -- led by Peyton Brown's three 3-pointers -- outscored Capital 18-6 coming out of halftime, took the lead and held it to earn a 44-41 Mountain State Athletic Conference victory. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

