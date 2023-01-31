The third quarter made the difference for South Charleston's boys on Tuesday at Capital High.
The Black Eagles -- led by Peyton Brown's three 3-pointers -- outscored Capital 18-6 coming out of halftime, took the lead and held it to earn a 44-41 Mountain State Athletic Conference victory.
South Charleston (10-4) has won eight of its last nine games and completed the regular season sweep of the Cougars (5-9). The Black Eagles won the Jan. 6 matchup between the teams 62-55.
The Black Eagles were led in scoring by Brown, who tallied a game-high 16 points.
South Charleston coach Josh Daniel said Brown's nine-point third quarter made the difference.
"Peyton Brown stepped up," Daniel said. "Third quarter, he put us on his back. He hit some big shots. He was big. We did not play very well, especially on the offensive end. We needed somebody to kind of get us going and he was that guy for us tonight. It's been different guys all year.
"We made enough stops at the end. Give Capital credit. They played a great game. I think we did a good job in our zone to slow the game down a little bit. They do a great job of taking you out of what you want to do on the offensive end."
Capital came into Tuesday's game with a 64-54 Jan. 28 victory over then-Class AAAA No. 2 George Washington fresh on its mind. Capital coach Matt Greene said the key to the GW win was not making small mistakes. Greene said small mistakes were evident in the SC loss.
"Too many of our bad habits popped up tonight," Greene said. "Too many turnovers and offensive rebounds [allowed]. I think that's the difference in the game. I don't have the stats in front of me, but I'd be willing to bet we gave them over 20 extra possessions. You're not going to beat good teams doing that, especially in a good defensive battle like that was tonight. I think both teams played really good defense."
South Charleston didn't score more than nine points in any quarter but the third, in which the Black Eagles hit all four of their 3-pointers. Greene agreed with Daniel about the third quarter making the difference.
"The third quarter was the difference," Greene said. "I think Brown hit three straight 3-pointers right there and we weren't shooting the ball as well tonight, so it was tough to get an answer going. We have to continue to stay patient offensively and work the ball against the zone. We got a little impatient tonight and rushed a few shots and didn't finish."
Capital hit a couple 3-pointers early, which helped the Cougars to an 8-2 lead. Capital led for most of the first half, taking a 21-17 lead into halftime.
Despite South Charleston's strong third quarter, the Black Eagles didn't take the lead back until 1:36 remained in the third, when Nasjaih Jones drained two free throws to give SC a 29-27 lead.
South Charleston established a 35-27 lead -- its largest -- heading into the fourth quarter.
Capital fought back as a Taeshaun Hines 3-pointer late in the game made it a one-score game at 44-41.
From there, Capital was forced to foul and South Charleston had multiple opportunities to put it away, but the Black Eagles were 1 of 5 from the line down the stretch.
That gave Capital one more chance with two seconds left in regulation down by three. Grant Barclay's inbounded baseball pass found Sha'lik Hampton at midcourt. Hampton got the ball to De'Mahjae Clark,whose deep 3-pointer deflected off the front of the rim.
Clark led the Cougars with 13 points and Hampton tallied 11.
Daniel said it was important to come away with the win in a hostile environment against a Capital team that is gaining momentum and getting healthy.
"It's huge," Daniel said. "This makes us 4-1 in the section. You can figure out everybody else's record after that. That's a huge win for us. I think we have as good of an argument as anybody being right there at the end of the year. I'm very pleased that we found a way to win without playing our best."
Capital's next contest is at Woodrow Wilson on Saturday at 7 p.m. South Charleston hosts St. Albans on Friday at 7 p.m.
South Charleston 44, Capital 41
South Charleston;9;8;18;9;--;44
Capital;12;9;6;14;--;41
South Charleston (10-4)
Brown 16, Jones 10, Kellum 6, Smith 4, Goebel 6, Williams 2
Capital (5-9)
Amos 3, Clark 13, Hampton 11, Hines 3, Barclay 5, Booker 6