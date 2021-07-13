POCA -- Isaac McKneely could write a book about what he's done so far on his summer vacation, and he's still got more than a month left before his senior year in high school.
McKneely, the 6-foot-4 guard from Poca who has committed to the University of Virginia basketball program, has already played in AAU tournaments in Akron, Ohio, and Birmingham, Alabama, with another trip to Omaha, Nebraska coming up next week. In Akron, he played against Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, who was in attendance.
In mid-June, McKneely made his first official visit to the UVa campus since committing in January, and finally got to talk to the Cavaliers' coaches and players. And more recently, he was listed as No. 96 in ESPN's Top 100 ranking of high school players and was selected to participate in the NBA Players Association's Top 100 Camp in Orlando, Florida, from July 25-31.
"It's been a good summer,'' said McKneely, who is currently back in Putnam County participating in Poca's three-week summer practice period.
Veteran Dots coach Allen Osborne marveled at McKneely's climb to national relevance as a player.
"Those are tremendous honors, and he's very deserving,'' Osborne said. "He's a talented young man and he works very hard. He's relentless in his work ethic and strives to get better every day. If you put work and talent together, that's what can happen. I'm really proud of him because he's humble and thankful, and a great kid to coach.''
The few weeks prior to McKneely's summer were also eventful, as he led the Dots into the title game of the Class AA state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum on May 8 and was also chosen for the Bill Evans Award as the state's top player by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
McKneely took took time Tuesday to address each facet of his busy summer, starting with the most recent:
n On the invite to the NBPA Camp in Orlando, where players perform in front of NBA general managers and scouts, as well as college coaches:
"That one was really big time,'' McKneely said. "They usually have that in Virginia, so I was kind of excited about that, but they moved it to Orlando this year for some reason. But I'm still going to go and still have a good time. Obviously, I'll get to play against the best players in the business up there, so it'll be a good experience for me.
"And we get to work with NBA players, too. There will be some NBA players there coaching us up and stuff like that, so it will be a good experience and I'll have a lot of fun there. I didn't know what age groups get invited to this, so I was kind of surprised. But the earlier the better, I guess, and it should be a good experience for me. I'm glad I'm able to do it, and blessed that I got invited.''
n On being included in ESPN's Top 100 rankings for high school players:
"I'm not the biggest guy on rankings,'' McKneely said, "but obviously it's a big accomplishment for me to be in the top 100, because there's a ton of really good players in the country, and just to be in the top 100 , it's really a blessing and I'm really humbled by the honor. So I've just got to continue to work and continue to move up the rankings and prove that I deserve to be up there.''
n On his first official visit to the UVa campus in Charlottesville:
"I've been there three, four times before,'' McKneely said, "but on the official visit I got to meet with the coaches, players, stuff like that. When it was dead period during COVID, I couldn't talk to coaches.
"I just kind of realized that I'm really in love with that place, and that's the best place for me to be, because I got to be around the players and facilities and coaches, the strength coach and all that. So it's just the best place for me, and that's what I realized when I was there.''
n On playing three games with Wildcat Select in "The Battle,'' an AAU tournament in Akron where McKneely stole the show in a 73-69 overtime win against Bronny James and Strive for Greatness, hitting three straight 3-pointers in OT. He was 6 of 11 from deep in the game and had 20 points:
"It kind of made me realize I can play with high-level players,'' McKneely said, "because obviously of LeBron James' son and his team and everyone else there. There were a lot of really good players, and it was a good environment to play in. It just kind of made me realize I can play with them, and that I'm able to do that.''
n On the highs and lows of the Poca's state tournament experience. It marked the Dots' first trip to the finals since 2016, and McKneely sent them there, hitting the game-winning 3 with 1.7 seconds left to beat Charleston Catholic 42-40 in a tense, back-and-forth semifinal. However, in the title game Poca shot only 29%, fell far behind and eventually lost to Williamstown 50-47. McKneely, who averaged nearly 23 points per game last season, was held scoreless in the first half:
"There's going to be ups and downs in every season, we realize that,'' McKneely said, "and we kind of take that as the story now. It wasn't meant to be, and credit to Williamstown -- they played a really good game and they were obviously meant to win it.
"So we're just going to come back again and be even stronger this year. I know we have a good team to do it -- we only lose one guy, and Ethan [Payne] is obviously a really big loss, but we should have a good run at the state tournament again and hopefully can get back there.''
Osborne said not having McKneely for the entire three-week summer workout doesn't affect the team's chemistry, and Osborne doesn't worry about having to treat McKneely differently than his other players.
"Our players understand that, and I understand that,'' Osborne said. "It's been a good three-week period for us. [McKneely] knows what we expect, and to be honest with you, it's really good for us in the long run because these other kids get more work. He's here when he can, and he'll be here all of next week. He needs to go play against those players -- the good, talented kids.
"I told his mother the other day that it's really important he goes and plays in these things because it gives him confidence that he knows he can play against that competition. Because he's playing against D1 guys ... and he knows he can play with them and against them. And I think that's really important that he's able to do that. He's played against the best in the country.''