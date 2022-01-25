ONA -- Maybe call him Tevin "the Cool Man" Taylor.
Cabell Midland's 6-foot, 190-pound senior guard made a key layup with 1:03 to play to help the Knights (5-7) edge Hurricane 47-43 in high school boys basketball Tuesday night at the Castle.
Cabell Midland led 44-42 coming out of a timeout with 1:52 to play. The Knights ran the clock to 1:03 before Chandler Schmidt found Taylor with a sharp pass on the block and the Fairland transfer calmly banked the ball off the backboard and into the basket for a 46-42 lead the Redskins couldn't overcome.
"I was happy with the way we executed at the end of the game," Knights coach J.J. Martin said. "We wanted to eat some clock, then score and that's what we did. That was a big layup."
Making the shot was critical, as without it, Hurricane (4-7) would have been within two. As the defense collapsed on Schmidt, the senior guard dished to Taylor.
"He's a four-year guy, an all-stater averaging 20 points a game," Martin said of Schmidt. "You know there's going to be a red dot on him on everyone's scouting report."
Schmidt's brother Dominic led Cabell Midland with 12 points. Chandler Schmidt scored 10, Taylor came off the bench to score nine and fellow reserve Aden Cottrill chipped in eight.
"You have to have guys step up," Martin said. "Tevin did. Aden came up big. He came in and brought energy."
The Knights needed a boost after a sluggish start during which they fell behind 11-2. The lead changed hands eight times before the Redskins went into halftime up 27-24. Cabell Midland gained advantage it never surrendered at 2:34 of the third quarter when Cottrill scored off an assist by Chandler Schmidt to give the Knights a 36-33 lead.
Hurricane didn't go away, never trailing by more than five points and pulling within 43-42 after Brayden Whittington's basket with 3:39 to play. The Redskins rode the scoring of 5-9 junior guard Nas'jaih Jones, who scored 16 points, and the rebounding of 6-11 senior Gabe Benytill, who grabbed 13 rebounds to go with 10 points. Hurricane outrebounded Cabell Midland 32-20.
"[Jones] is a really good player and the big kid is a challenge," Martin said. "Coach [Lance] Sutherland does a great job with them."
Both teams return to action at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Knights visit Spring Valley, the Redskins entertain Huntington.