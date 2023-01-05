Jayallen Turner and Max Wilcox erupted for Charleston Catholic's boys basketball team on Thursday night.
The two combined for 41 points as the Irish handled Buffalo 55-37 at Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility.
Class AA No. 10 Catholic has won three straight and improves to 6-3 while Buffalo moves to 4-4.
Turner scored a game-high 23 points while Wilcox was right behind him with 18.
Catholic coach Hunter Moles talked about Turner and Wilcox's effort in the win.
"Jayallen is a very talented guy," Moles said. "Why tell the guy to shoot jumpers when you can't stop him from going to the rim. He just gets to the rim whenever he wants. Him and Max have been playing well recently and we just need them to keep doing their thing and keep leading us on defense."
Wilcox was big in the first quarter for the Irish as he scored 10 of Catholic's 14 first-quarter points on four field goals including two 3-pointers.
Buffalo hung around in the opening period as the game was tied at 14 after eight minutes.
In the second, though, Turner went off, scoring 14 points -- 12 of which were in the paint. Additionally, Catholic's defense forced turnovers on nearly every Buffalo possession and the Irish outscored the Bison 22-4 in the second quarter.
Catholic had a 36-18 lead at halftime. The Irish never relinquished that lead.
"I haven't seen the stats or anything yet but I really liked the way we played in the second quarter," Moles said. "First quarter we came out a little flat. We were just kind of floating out there. We needed to really go take the game over. We're just finding that balance of letting the game come to us and going after it.
"We figured it out in the second quarter. Gio Cinco really helped us on the defensive end. A lot of it was the energy and the passion and you need to bring that every day on defense. They turned it over some, we executed. We started attacking the rim a little harder. Success is in the details. We have to stick to the details."
The second half was all Irish as Catholic led by 20 points or more for most of the half. Catholic took its largest lead of the game with 4:25 left in the fourth quarter when the Irish had a 55-30 advantage.
Moles said Buffalo isn't a bad team and the win was another step in the right direction.
"I'm hoping we really hit our stride right now," Moles said. "We have to finish another one here Saturday against Notre Dame. We've really come out with two good victories and sometimes a loss can teach you more than winning ever could. That loss to Wyoming East I'm hoping really taught us a lot."
Bradley Harris led the Bison with 12 points.
Catholic hosts Notre Dame at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. while Buffalo will play at Nitro on Jan. 17.