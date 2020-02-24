University, Chapmanville and Williamstown found themselves at No. 1 in their respective classifications in the final boys basketball poll of the season. University earned nine of 10 first-place votes in Class AAA, while Chapmanville earned nine of 10 first-place votes in Class AA and Williamstown earned eight of 10 in Class A.
In Class AAA, Martinsburg got the other first-place vote and finished at No. 2, with George Washington at No. 5, Cabell Midland at No. 7 and Capital tied with Parkersburg South at No. 9. In Class AA, Bluefield was at No. 2, Shady Spring, holder of the other first-place vote was No. 3, Logan was No. 5, Poca No. 5 and Man No. 10.
In Class A, Charleston Catholic had one first-place vote and was at No. 2 and Pendleton County got the other and finished at No. 5.