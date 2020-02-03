The University, Shady Spring and Williamstown boys basketball teams will spend another week at No. 1 in the Associated Press sports writers polls, released Monday. University topped Class AAA, while Shady Spring topped Class AA and Williamstown topped Class A.
In Class AAA, Martinsburg was No. 2, with Cabell Midland at No. 5, George Washington at No. 7 and St. Albans at No. 10. In Class AA, Chapmanville was No. 2, Logan was No. 4, Poca was No. 5 and Scott was No. 10. In Class A, Greater Beckley Christian was No. 2 and Charleston Catholic was No. 3.