HURRICANE — At various times in Saturday’s sectional game against Sherman, Buffalo’s chances at victory wavered between slim and none.
But when junior forward David Whittington stepped to the free-throw line with 1.4 seconds remaining, all of the Bison’s ills were washed away.
Whittington converted both his foul shots, breaking a tie and giving Buffalo a 60-58 victory in a Class A Region 4 Section 2 opener, earning the Bison a shot against Tug Valley, the section’s top seed, in one of Tuesday’s semifinal games.
Noah Thompson led the Bison (9-14) with 21 points, gunning in five straight 3-pointers between the second and third quarters, and freshman point guard Ian Thompson, his younger brother, added a dozen points. Noah Thompson had six 3s in all.
Whittington, however, was the man of the moment after teammate Jackson England rebounded a missed Tide free throw with 7.8 seconds left in a tie game. England raced the ball upfloor and got it to Whittington, who was fouled going in for a layup. A 62 percent free throw shooter on the season, he made both cleanly.
“I was a little nervous,’’ Whittington said, “but I felt confident that I could make a shot — at least one.’’
That capped what had previously been an up-and-down day for the Bison:
n Buffalo fell behind 20-8 in the first quarter, committing six of its 15 turnovers.
n Alec Hanshaw, the Bison’s top scorer and rebounder on the season, played only 16 minutes because of foul problems, and fouled out with 4:11 left. He provided a spark to close the first half, scoring six points during an 8-0 run that put the Bison up 34-31 at the break.
n Then three times in the final minute, the Tide (11-12) had the ball either leading or in a tie game, including a pair of free throws by top scorer Chris Abbott with 7.8 seconds to go. Those missed, setting up Whittington’s heroics.
“I don’t really know what to say for something like that,’’ said Buffalo coach Adam Scott. “Whatever it comes down to, this is what you’ve been practicing for. When they came back and took the lead in the third quarter, we called timeout and told the guys, ‘Hey, either we do something right now or this is it.’ And they dug down.
“They took momentum, and we took momentum, but one stat always wins you basketball games, and that’s the free-throw line. That’s one place if you can get to and make them, it really counts.’’
Whittington and Hanshaw each donated 10 points for the balanced Bison, England grabbed 12 rebounds and Hanshaw 10 to help their side to a 47-45 edge off the boards.
For Sherman, Abbott knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 21 points. Dalton Rollo added a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) and R.J. Cline came off the bench to provide 10 points and nine boards. Brian Busby also had 10 rebounds for the Tide, which trailed 50-44 after three quarters before ripping off 10 straight points to regain the lead.
“We had chances,’’ said Tide coach Aaron Pauley, “but they were kind of in the same boat we were. We both had chances. Coming into this game, we knew it was one of those 50-50 games. Whoever the ball falls for is going to come out the winner.’’
Pauley, who loses five seniors — four of them starters — was philosophical about the loss.
“It’s a hard loss and it’s hard to take too much away from it,’’ he said, “and it’s hard to tell them to take too much positive about it because their career’s over. But hopefully they got something from this season and the past four years they played for Sherman that helps them somehow in life. Basketball’s done more for me than I’ve ever done for basketball.
“When these kids get older — and none of us are going to be playing in the NBA, none of us are going to be making money playing ball — as long as they can grow up and have good positive conversations and just shoot the breeze with their other teammates from now until they’re 50 years old and tell stories to their kids about playing, then we’re all good.’’