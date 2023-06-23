LOGAN -- Jeff "Hoopie" Williamson is expected be hired as the new boys basketball coach at Logan High School.
Williamson's hiring is pending approval by the Logan County Board of Education, which next meets on June 27.
Former coach Zach Green resigned following the season after he led the Wildcats for seven seasons.
Williamson is a native of Ramage, West Virginia, and is a 2005 graduate of Logan High School.
Williamson attended Salem University and was the boys basketball head coach at Tamassee-Salem High School in Salem, South Carolina, for the 2014-15 season.
He was an assistant coach at Logan from 2015-18 before becoming the head coach at Woodward High School in Oklahoma from July 2018 to May 2021. Williamson then moved on to coach at Garden City High School in Kansas, where he's been since June 2021.
At Woodward, he was a two-time Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Coach selection as well as a 2021 Region I Coach of the Year selection and a 2021 Oklahoma State Coach of the Year finalist.
At Garden City, Williamson was named the Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2023, leading the Buffaloes to the WAC championship last season. He was also selected as a 2023 Kansas State Coach of the Year finalist.
He has also coached in the collegiate ranks, serving as an assistant at West Virginia Tech, Salem University and University of Rio Grande in Ohio.
Williamson has been a certified gold coach for USA Youth Basketball since 2018 and has been a member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches since 2013. He was a selectee for the NCAA College Basketball Academy, which will be held next month in Memphis, Tennessee.
Williamson has 14 years of coaching experience along with two high school state championships.
Logan went 13-11 last year in Green's final campaign and made it to a Class AAA Region 4 co-final, but the Wildcats were denied a trip to the state tournament in Charleston as they lost at Ripley 78-66.