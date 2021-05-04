One way to slow down the opponent’s scoring is to get stops on the defensive end. Another way is to hold the ball.
Winfield coach Chris Stephens has done both in the past, but expects his team to rely on the former when it meets No. 2 seed Fairmont Senior at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Class AAA state tournament quarterfinals at the Charleston Coliseum.
The Polar Bears (15-1) feature the 1-2 punch of Jaelin Johnson (6-foot-4, 200-pound senior) and Zycheus Dobbs (6-3, 180, freshman), explosive athletes who average 23.2 and 15.1 points per game, respectively, this season. Johnson also averages 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists and is considered a leading candidate for state player of the year honors.
The No. 7 seed Generals (13-6) bank on a defense that permits just 48.5 points per game and have held three of their last five opponents to 37 or fewer points. Stephens said Winfield will play its normal defense against Fairmont Senior, but reserved the right to throw some exotic looks at Johnson and the Polar Bears.
“We’re going to come out and play the way we have all year,’’ Stephens said. “Pressure defense, help side, basically do whatever we can to take away the other team’s best player and not let the other guys have career nights. We’ll play our man to man, but we have other things ready to go just in case. At this point in the season, you use anything you’ve got in your bag of tricks to help win the game.’’
Usually, Winfield doesn’t overwhelm opponents with offense — its top two scorers, Seth Shilot and Ethan Kincaid, only average about 10 points apiece — so it tries to keep the score in the 40s or 50s if it can. Another way to keep the score down is to hold the ball or run clock with your offense.
“We really haven’t gone into a game — outside of Poca last year in the sectionals — where we said we’d hold the ball,’’ Stephens said. “We kind of take it as the game goes, though. We ran up and down at Logan [in the regionals], but when we needed to, we take a little bit longer on an offensive possession and work to get a really good shot.
“When you’re struggling to score, and you come down and take four really quick shots and miss them, you feel so deflated. But if you have a longer possession and take a good shot and miss it, your overall feel for the game is a little better at that point.’’
Stephens said he wouldn’t be against trying to run some against the Polar Bears, owing to the looming presence of Eric Smith, Fairmont’s 6-6, 275-pound center and football lineman.
“We’ll prepare to play fast a little bit to try and get the Smith kid tired,’’ Stephens said. “But naturally, we don’t want to let them get into transition. We’ll probably be doing a little bit of both depending on who the lineups are. We’ll do what we have to do to give ourselves the best advantage.’’
Stephens recognizes that his team is the decided underdog against one of the state’s power teams, but also realizes that there’s little pressure on the Generals, who have succeeded this season when it looked like they’d be in rebuilding mode after losing their top three scorers.
“I come into every year telling the kids that somehow, some way we want to be in a position to win a game to go to Charleston,’’ Stephens said. “Once you get there, with the seeding, you have a little bit of pressure off you from the outset because obviously, nobody expects you to win.
“But going into the game, we’ll be expecting to win. We’re not just interested in a celebration or participation trophy — we want to go there and try to win the first one.’’