WINFIELD — For all the good Winfield did on offense on Friday night, a final solid closing stretch of defense had coach Chris Stephens most pleased.
And it also made the difference in winning some hardware.
Utilizing a zone defense, the host Generals held visiting Nitro scoreless for 2:50 in the waning moments of the fourth quarter and that, coupled with some free throws, allowed Winfield to turn a 60-60 tie into a 72-63 victory in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 boys basketball championship game.
With the win, Winfield (14-10) will host Scott in a regional co-final at 7 p.m. Tuesday while Nitro will hit the road to face Logan. The winners will advance to the state tournament.
It’s a place familiar to Winfield, which upset second-seeded Fairmont Senior in last year’s quarterfinals before bowing out to eventual state champion Shady Spring in the semis. After a regular season that had its ups and downs, the Generals flashed many of the qualities that helped them get to the Charleston Coliseum last season, including the aforementioned timely defense.
“It was an up-and-down game and I’m more proud of them battling on the defensive end,” Stephens said. “Playing a couple of defenses that we haven’t really played all season but knew at one point we might need to go to. Nitro’s record might not show it, but they’re a really tough team.”
Indeed, the Wildcats (10-14) played far above their record on Friday from the jump as they sprinted out to 9-4 lead and then ended the opening period on an 11-2 run to carry a 20-13 advantage into the second quarter.
Winfield flipped the script using a 16-7 advantage in the second quarter, holding Nitro to 3-for-14 shooting after the Wildcats made 6 of 11 shots in the first.
The Wildcats’ Kolton Painter shot a pair of free throws to open the third quarter after Winfield’s Cody Griffith was called for a technical foul walking into the halftime locker room, and after Painter swished them both, the game was tied at 29.
Enter senior forward Seth Shilot, who proceeded to go unconscious, scoring 15 points in the third quarter alone and pouring in 21 of his game-high 28 in the second half. All told, Shilot made 11 of 13 shots, including 10 straight after missing his opening attempt. That also included 5 for 7 from 3-point range.
“I just really wanted to win,” Shilot said. “I knew we needed to step up, this is a really good Nitro team and I just felt it tonight.”
Shilot may have been feeling it, but he was far from the only one. Nitro point guard Charles Robbins was as well, as he came up with 13 of his 24 points in the second half, and senior post player Trevor Lowe added 10 of his 15 after the break.
As hot as Shilot was, the Wildcats refused to fold and rallied from seven points down in the third quarter and again from seven down in the fourth to tie things up at 60 with 3:25 to go. That tying bucket came from Robbins and capped an 8-2 run to bring Nitro to square again.
“Our shot selection from there on was not the best and credit to Winfield and Seth Shilot, he probably played the game of his life and they just outgunned us tonight,” Nitro coach Austin Lowe said. “The game plan, we were trying to spread them out and it worked, it got them into that zone and usually we’re a really good zone team. We just weren’t tonight.”
Winfield’s answer came on a fadeaway jumper in the lane from Elijah Crompton and seemed to put the squeeze on the Wildcats. Nitro came up empty on its next possession and was forced to foul on the other end with time slipping inside of two minutes.
Tyler Knight swished a pair of free throws with 1:47 left to make the lead 64-60 and it was a snowball from there, with Nitro unable to find the range on offense and Knight punishing the Wildcats from the line on Winfield’s side. Knight hit eight straight foul shots, and other than a Robbins 3-pointer with 34.6 seconds left, momentarily making the score 68-63, Nitro found no answers.
“That’s what you play for,” Stephens said. “At the beginning of the year you want to play in that game that’s going to get you into the state tournament, no matter where it’s at, but you would like to play it at home. We’ll get ready and prepare for [Scott]”.
Crompton added nine points and 10 boards to Winfield’s cause. Robbins and Lowe combined to hit 15 of 23 shots from the floor with the rest of the Wildcats shooting just 8 for 29.