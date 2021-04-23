When you play against George Washington, you can’t afford to spring a leak in any phase of the game — a bit of bad shooting, a few lapses in decision-making, a propensity to foul.
Because the Patriots are so consistent, they’ll take advantage of any advantage they can get.
Alex Yoakum’s 23 points led the way Friday evening as GW captured the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 title, holding off South Charleston 64-61 in a battle of top-10 teams at GW High School.
With the win, the No. 2-ranked Patriots earn the home court for Wednesday’s Region 3 co-final against the loser of Saturday’s Section 2 finals pitting Woodrow Wilson (8-11) at Greenbrier East (10-2). SC is not eliminated from the postseason, but has to hit the road Wednesday to play at the winner of Saturday’s Section 2 game. The regional winners advance to the state tournament May 4-8 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Friday’s game bore no resemblance to GW’s 59-37 victory against SC on March 8 — a game impacted by the Black Eagles playing for a third straight night, while the Patriots had been off for about a week.
“We knew it then,’’ said GW coach Rick Greene, “that the first one was the way the schedule went. I don’t care who the rival is, when you play three in a row, it’s got to take its toll. Tonight is exactly the game I thought it would be. I think they’re very talented and I think whoever they play next Wednesday, they’ve got a great chance to go to the Civic Center no matter where it’s played.’’
South Charleston (12-5), ranked No. 8 in the state, came out smoking in the first quarter Friday, going 4 of 7 on 3-pointers and charging out to a 22-19 lead. There were six ties and six lead changes in the first half, which ended with GW on top 33-29 courtesy of a Yoakum 3 ahead of the buzzer.
However, the Black Eagles then faced a couple of obstacles. Their shooting in the middle quarters was just 4 of 18 and they committed nine of their 14 turnovers. That served to put them down by as many as 12 points late in the third quarter and forced them to claw they way back.
“They do a great job defensively,’’ SC coach Josh Daniel said of the Patriots. “Coach Greene does a good job with their matchup zone, and that makes it hard. That’s the reason they only give up about 45 points a game. We attacked it much better this time around than we did the last time, which is why we were able to get some better looks.
“But we’re a lot better than we were a month ago. Offensively, we’ve made a lot of strides scoring the basketball, so I’m super proud of our kids. I thought their effort was unbelievable. We just came up a possession short.’’
SC shaved its deficit to 57-53 on a Mondrell Dean 3 with 1:09 left and the Black Eagles forced a turnover a few seconds later, but Yoakum swiped it right back and scored with 55 seconds to go.
A few moments later, SC forced a five-second inbounding call on GW and DJ Johnson followed in his own missed shot to bring the Black Eagles within 62-59 with 10 seconds remaining. The Patriots were able to safely inbound the ball this time to Taran Fitzpatrick, who made two foul shots for a 64-59 lead to lock up the win.
The Patriots were sure-fire at the foul line, making 18 of 21 tries. Mason Pinkett hit 6 of 7 and finished with 10 points for GW. John Goetz added eight points and a team-high six rebounds.
Daniel said SC’s strategy was to focus on Yoakum and Pinkett, GW’s high-scoring senior guard tandem, each of whom averages better than 20 points.
“They have two of the best players in the state, bottom-line,’’ Daniel said. “Our whole game plan was to try and make it as tough as possible for them, try to make somebody else beat us. I think we made them work for everything they got. We didn’t want to let them dribble down and do their thing.’’
GW flashed some depth during its third-quarter surge as seven different players had baskets.
“That’s when I think we’re good,’’ Greene said. “That’s where we’re going to take all the pressure off our guards, and you know our guards, Mason and Alex, I don’t know how anybody could want them to do more. Still, they always need help and the other kids are starting to step up.’’
SC was also balanced, with Cayden Faucett knocking down four 3s and scoring 17 points. Johnson added a double-double (15 points, 13 rebounds), Dean scored 11 points and Bryson Smith 10. Smith and Isaih Monday each fouled out in the fourth quarter and Harris was also saddled with some foul trouble.
“They play in spurts,’’ Greene said of the Black Eagles, “and like we told our guys, if they keep shooting the way they did the first quarter, then there’s nothing you can do. Just got to grind and stay as close as you can. Then it kinda got back to normal, they missed some shots and we hit some.’’