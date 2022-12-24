Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After losing all five starters and top scorers to graduation from a very successful program the past two years, expectations might have been a little lowered for the Nitro boys basketball team entering this season.

The Wildcats, though, despite having basically a new team with lots of youth, seem to be well ahead of schedule, having jumped out to a quick 4-1 record to start the season. Nitro has won its last four games after suffering a three-point loss to Poca in the season opener on a buzzer-beater.

