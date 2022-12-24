After losing all five starters and top scorers to graduation from a very successful program the past two years, expectations might have been a little lowered for the Nitro boys basketball team entering this season.
The Wildcats, though, despite having basically a new team with lots of youth, seem to be well ahead of schedule, having jumped out to a quick 4-1 record to start the season. Nitro has won its last four games after suffering a three-point loss to Poca in the season opener on a buzzer-beater.
“I thought early on we could possibly have some growing pains with so many new and young players,” Nitro coach Austin Lowe said. “In the first game against Poca, I don’t think they were ready for that environment. Things didn’t go our way at the end and we lost on a buzzer beater.
“They have responded since that game and have bought in. We have won four games in a row so that is great for us. We are excited about where we are, and we are two seconds away from being 5-0. I think we have a chance to be really good.”
Two years ago, Nitro made the state tournament for the first time since 1999. The Wildcats lost in a heartbreaker in the quarterfinals when Wheeling Central hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win 40-39.
Last season, Nitro came one win away from a repeat trip to the state tournament, losing in the regional final at Logan, which earned the No. 2 seed. It once again came in dramatic fashion as the Wildcats fell in double overtime 58-56.
Gone from those teams are Trevor Lowe and Kolton Painter, both of whom were 1,000 -scorers and former All-State selections for Nitro. Fellow seniors and starters Bryce Myers, Charles Robbins and Tre Hall also graduated.
This year’s Wildcats team is the complete opposite of the last two. Nitro features a youth movement including four sophomores in the starting lineup in Ashton Crouch (team’s second leading scorer), Derek Lowe, Sean Legros, and Landon Poniatowski.
“They are good, young, and talented players,” Lowe said. “Right now we are young and learning but their future is very bright and they are off to a good start. They are getting better and better every day. There is no limit for these guys.”
Two of the top four reserves for the Wildcats are freshmen in Timmy Lovejoy and Ty Stephens. Junior Cam Thomas and senior Ryan Smith are also in the rotation.
While six of Nitro’s top nine players are either sophomores or freshmen, the other starter is senior Derik (Scoot) Woodrum, who has been a steadying force for the Wildcats with so much youth.
Woodrum, the leading returning scorer from last year’s team at just 3.4 points per game, has upped his game in the absence of so many to graduation.
He leads the Wildcats in scoring at 13 points per game, and is averaging 15 points a game in the last four Nitro games, all wins.
“Scoot has been really good for us and has really come on strong of late,” Lowe said. “He had some really good guys ahead of him the last few years but they just made him better. He has emerged as our leader, is shooting the ball well, and sets a good example for all the younger players.”
While Woodrum is leading the way in scoring, Lowe and the Wildcats are getting tons of contributions across the board from his younger players, giving the Wildcats good balance.
“We have had three different leading scorers in our five games,” Lowe said. “We told them somebody has to step up and be our leading scorer and there are points to be had, and they have.
“The last few seasons, everyone knew Trevor and Kolton was our top scorers and go to guys. The best thing about our team is we have about seven guys that all can score between 10-12 points a game, so you have to guard us all.”
Lowe was impressed with Nitro’s play in preparation for the season getting all the new players acclimated , but didn’t know how it would translate.
That’s why he put a major focus on the Wildcats defense, and through their first five games, are only allowing just 34 points a game.
“We had a really good fall and summer to get prepared,” Lowe said. “But in those games there isn’t a lot of defense being played so you never know what to expect when the season rolls around. We have really hammered down on our defense. We are long and lanky and can affect shots at the rim.”
With the progress the Nitro program has made the last few years, Lowe is excited about the good start the youthful Wildcats have had, and looking forward to the future as well.
“The program has made great strides the last few seasons,” Lowe said.
“The future is very bright. They want to make Nitro great. We are getting better every day. There isn’t a game we feel we can’t win. They know they have to bring it every day. We have a chance to be pretty good and make some noise.”