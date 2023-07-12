An athlete's role evolves throughout their athletic careers, especially when their senior year arrives.
Some sit off to the side, while others grab the reins and become a team leader.
Rising George Washington senior guard Dawson Lunsford isn't staying on the sideline. Lunsford will be looked upon to lead this year’s Patriots squad following the graduation of Ben Nicol and Brendan Hoffman.
Lunsford, a 6-foot guard, says he's not worried about his new role, but rather is excited to guide this year’s team.
“I need to make sure everyone knows how to be a Patriot,” Lunsford said. “We have new faces coming into the program. I need to do a good job of getting them comfortable with the program and hopefully make a push for a state title.”
Veteran George Washington coach Rick Greene said he never doubted Lunsford’s leadership traits.
“He is low-maintenance. You do not have to worry about classes, teachers or our principal,” Greene said. “You do not have to worry that he will be late for practice. He is there every time, unless he is sick. You can depend on him. He can hold himself accountable.”
Lunsford said he considers himself a quiet person, but knows he must be more vocal for the team to live up to its potential.
“I need to hold people accountable," Lunsford said. "When they mess up, I need to help them and show them where they went wrong. It is important to lift them up whenever they are having a down day and make sure they get better.”
Added Greene: “He is the veteran. Dawson knows what to expect. He knows our core values and standards. That is going to be crucial for us.”
George Washington’s roster will look different this year with the additions of Jackson Clark by transfer from Hurricane, Chance Hartwell from St. Albans and Christian Goebel from South Charleston.
Lunsford has spent the majority of his offseason with those three playing for Team Loaded, an AAU team coached by his dad, Jason.
The senior guard said he's anxious to get the ball rolling with the new guys.
“We have a little bit of everything,” Lunsford said. “We have defense, length, shooting and great handles. I think everyone brings their own attributes to the table, which makes us a great team.
“I have known these guys for a long time. It is great to see how much they have improved on their game, and it can hopefully help us go deep in the season.”
Lunsford recently got back from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, playing in a Big Shots live period recruiting event.
The added court time has helped Lunsford make great strides as he prepares for his final season on “The Hill.” Last season, he shot an eye-opening 48% from the 3-point line, connecting on 44 triples. He was fourth on the team in scoring, averaging nine points per game.
“I have gotten more comfortable with driving to the basket and finishing around the rim,” Lunsford said. “I have also worked on not being afraid of the bigger and taller defenders in the paint and finishing through that contact.”
Greene said he has also noticed Lunsford's willingness to attack the basket.
“He always adds something,” Greene said. “He has always been able to shoot it, but he adjusted by shooting quicker against quicker opponents. Dawson is now getting better at attacking the rim. When he is knocking down his shots, he is extremely valuable.”
Lunsford has not received any college offers, but with the NCAA live period ending just last weekend, he remains optimistic.
“I am always staying positive by not getting down on myself because offers come and go all the time,” he said.
This weekend, Lunsford will be in Las Vegas competing in the 2023 Ultimate Club Championship.