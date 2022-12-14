Jaz Wheeler led a balanced attack with 16 points and was joined in double figures by three other Knights as Cabell Midland girls basketball earned a 75-45 road win Wednesday over Riverside. Also for Midland, Jayda Allie tacked on 15 points, followed by Sophi Aldridge (13) and Taylor Parsons (12).
Hurricane 65, Capital 22: Alex Anderson led the way with 15 points and Maggie Oduor added 10 points for the Redskins in the comfortable road win.
Parkersburg South 63, Weir 30: Carrie Rhodes recorded a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds) to lift the Patriots to the home win. Lucie Cline added 14 points for Parkersburg South (4-1). Janai Turner tallied a team-high 12 points for Weir.
In other girls basketball games, Huntington knocked off Parkersburg 70-56 and Wyoming East defeated Logan 51-39.
Boys
Westside 63, Van 34: The Renegades led by 12 after the first quarter and eased away from the Bulldogs for the road win Wednesday. Colton Lester paced Westside (2-1) with 16 points and Kaiden Vance added 12 points. Shaun Booth led Van (0-2) with 11 points and Jax McCarty tacked on 10 points.
Tuesday's boys game
South Charleston 43, Spring Valley 42: Bryson Smith poured in 22 points to lead South Charleston to a narrow victory over Spring Valley at home in boys basketball. Neither team outscored the other by more than three points in any quarter in the hard-fought battle. Clay Robertson scored a team-high 14 points for Spring Valley.