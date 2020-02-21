Cabell Midland has won a boys basketball state championship and owns a pair of Mountain State Athletic Conference titles. Yet the Knights have never won an MSAC championship game.
How’s that?
Well, Midland gets a shot to not only erase that anomaly, but to avenge one of its two losses when it again meets up with George Washington in the MSAC boys finals Saturday at the South Charleston Community Center. Tipoff between the Class AAA top-10 powers is set for 8:05 p.m.
The Midland-GW tussle is the last of eight games scheduled for Saturday as the MSAC’s expanded Night of Champions wraps up its second day. The battle between the No. 4 Knights (18-2) and No. 7 Patriots (13-5) will be preceded by the girls title game at 6:05 p.m. between Parkersburg (16-5), the two-time defending Class AAA and MSAC champion, and George Washington (13-8).
Prior to the girls and boys finals, six other place-winner games will be contested on the same court. Tickets for the day-long hoopsfest are $8 for adults and $7 for students, and fans will be able to leave and re-enter the Community Center arena.
The Night of Champions format — which includes league title games for boys and girls — was adopted in 2003, or one year after Cabell Midland captured its only AAA boys crown.
The Knights also took the MSAC title in 2002, but that was determined by regular-season standings instead of a championship game. Midland has only appeared once previously in the boys Night of Champions finals, a 68-48 loss to GW in 2010.
So the Knights can not only accomplish a program first on Saturday, but perhaps wipe out the memory of their 63-54 loss at George Washington on Jan. 31. In that game, the Patriots stormed out to a 20-point lead late in the third quarter as Midland battled rampant foul trouble, only to see their advantage whittled down to six points in the final two minutes.
“I think this is big for our team,’’ said J.J. Martin, Midland’s first-year coach, “because our main thing about that game at GW is we didn’t run an offense. We were missing a starter [Palmer Riggio] and both of our bigs were in foul trouble.
“For us, it’s kind of like an opportunity — and I’ve explained it to our guys — to go out and have a good showing and show everybody we are a contender for the state tournament. Even though we’re 18-2, I think we lost a lot of respect from some guys [after that loss].’’
While Midland is a relative newcomer to the MSAC boys title game, GW was in it just last year, falling to Woodrow Wilson 66-63 on a last-second 3-pointer. The Patriots are tied with Capital and South Charleston for the most titles in the Night of Champions format with four.
“You would like to think it helps,’’ GW coach Rick Greene said of being the veteran team in the MSAC’s spotlight game, “but I’ve seen it go both ways. And our team last year and our team this year are a lot different in some ways. I know [Midland’s players] have played some close games and have figured out how to get it done in most of them. And we’re playing some guys who haven’t played much in that setting.’’
Mason Pinkett, George Washington’s junior guard and leading scorer at 17.9 points per game, didn’t play in last year’s MSAC title game due to a season-ending knee injury. In fact, the Patriots only return players who combined for 27 points in that loss to Woodrow.
Midland has been in its share of white-knuckle games this season and has gone 5-0 in games decided by four or fewer points, including a 65-63 overtime victory at Woodrow Wilson, a game in which the Knights trailed by 11 points late in the third quarter.
“Our guys know we have to execute and do what we need to do,’’ Martin said. “One thing about George Washington is that every year, it doesn’t matter what guys they have, they are disciplined and play great defense and always run an offense and are always moving the ball and cutting hard. A lot of basketball teams don’t do that. That’s why George Washington is successful every year.
“The first game with them, we didn’t run an offense, our defense was terrible, we didn’t close out, we didn’t help, we weren’t really doing all the little things you need to beat a team like George Washington. Since then, we’ve worked on a lot of things which we weren’t good at, and that’s why we were able to bounce back and not take another loss since then.’’
Sophomore guard Chandler Schmidt (19.1) leads Midland in scoring and is followed by K.K. Siebert (14.4) and Dominic Schmidt (11.8), Chandler’s younger brother. GW’s top scorers besides Pinkett are Alex Yoakum (10.0) and Evan Hughes (8.7).
Greene likes the thought of playing in a high-stakes, pressure-cooker type of atmosphere with postseason play looming.
“I don’t know how you can play a better game to get you ready for sectionals,’’ he said. “I just think we’re going to be better after Saturday no matter what happens. I just hope we’re happy when it’s over.’’
Girls final: GW-Parkersburg
The girls title game marks the sixth time GW coach Jamie LaMaster has taken his team to the MSAC finals, and he’s still looking for his first win. Now in his 15th year as Patriots coach, he’s the second-longest-tenured on the girls side of the league behind only Huntington coach Lonnie Lucas.
“It’s always a goal of ours to get there and we’ve had a fair amount of success in reaching that goal,’’ LaMaster said. “It just seems like every time we’ve gotten there, it just doesn’t seem to be our year. Someone just has a little more.’’
Kalissa Lacy, a state player of the year candidate, leads GW in scoring at 25.1 points per game and is followed by Lauren Harmison (14.4) and Vivian Ho (9.9). For Parkersburg, the scoring leaders are Bre Wilson (12.5), Aleea Crites (11.0) and Maddi Leggett (10.3).
The Big Reds have won back-to-back state championships and are gunning for their third straight MSAC title. They beat GW 81-47 on Feb. 10 in Parkersburg.
“We definitely feel a little better playing them at a more neutral site,’’ LaMaster said. “We played a very competitive two quarters and unfortunately we didn’t come out of the locker room after halftime. Then we had a late injury to Kalissa, and just a bunch of things happened. But all credit to Parkersburg; their skill level is really high right now.’’
Parkersburg has won its last 35 games against MSAC rivals and is undefeated in the league since current coach Scott Cozzens was hired for the 2017-18 season.
Saturday’s contests begin at 8:30 a.m. with the girls seventh-place game (Hurricane vs. Spring Valley). The rest of the schedule includes: South Charleston vs. St. Albans at 10 (boys seventh place), Huntington vs. Cabell Midland at 11:30 (girls fifth place), Capital vs. Huntington at 1 p.m. (boys fifth place), SC vs. Woodrow Wilson at 2:30 (girls third place) and Woodrow Wilson vs. Spring Valley at 4 (boys third place).
The other place-winner games were held Thursday and Friday, and the skills events were contested Saturday night.