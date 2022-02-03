Success on the basketball court isn't easy. Success on the basketball court and in the classroom is downright difficult.
But it doesn't look that way when Capital Elijah Poore does it.
The senior is lighting up the stat sheets while maintaining a 4.5 grade-point average.
"He's been great," Capital coach Matt Greene said. "He's been with us for four years now. Him and the seniors, they're the last group of kids on the team that went to the Civic Center [for the state tournament in 2019]. He's done a great job. He hits open shots, hitting his free throws, doing a good job rebounding. He's just doing a great job as a senior for us."
"I feel like the key is just being consistent," Poore said. "You keep going hard in practice every day, you keep putting the work in, you're just gonna show results."
In Tuesday's win over South Charleston, Poore scored 17 points and made some key plays down the stretch to give the Cougars a 70-61 victory. But Poore wasn't satisfied with his performance.
"I feel like I didn't play the best but my teammates picked me up and got me going," Poore said.
This season, Poore averages 19.7 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Cougars, but Greene said his basketball stats don't tell the whole story.
"His GPA is a 4.5 GPA, I don't think you can have much higher than that," Greene said. "I think if you added all of mine up they wouldn't equal that all through high school. He's doing real well in the classroom.
"We focus on being good people. We think if we're good people off the court that will take care of of things on the court for us."
"In the classroom you gotta put in the same effort you put in on the court," Poore said. "You gotta give 100% both ways to get where you're going."
Poore's hard work is paying off as he's gained attention from Tennessee State and North Carolina A&T. Poore received an academic scholarship offer from Tennessee State and he said he may play as a preferred walk-on there.
"He's definitely interested in attending an HBCU [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] and Tennessee State has started recruiting him," Greene said.