The Mountain State Athletic Conference hosted its annual media day on Wednesday at Little Creek Country Club in South Charleston and the conference's boys and girls basketball coaches had a chance to preview their teams as the regular season is in its first weeks.
The MSAC preseason rankings were also released and on the boys side, George Washington was ranked first and on the girls side the Patriots were ranked second behind Cabell Midland.
Not all MSAC coaches were there and some coaches spoke on behalf of their counterparts. But both George Washington coaches were present, as girls coach Jamie LaMaster and boys coach Rick Greene talked about their teams and what they've seen in the young season.
LaMaster opened by talking about GW's Class AAAA state tournament appearance last year after upsetting Greenbrier East on the road in the Region 3 final.
LaMaster is returning almost every player from last year's team but two of his seniors are dealing with injuries.
"We do return a lot of our roster," LaMaster said. "I'd love to tell you how we look this year but so far we've had two scrimmages and one game."
GW's lone game so far this year was am 86-52 loss to Ashland Blazer (Ky.) on Dec. 5. The Patriots had their second test on Wednesday evening with a home game against St. Albans. Coverage of that game can be found at gazettemail.com.
Finley Lohan will be one of GW's most top players as the junior was All-Kanawha Valley first team and second team Class AAAA All-State.
On the boys side, George Washington is off to a good start with a 2-0 record, downing Oak Hill 73-43 and St. Albans 55-37. Aside from being ranked first in the MSAC, GW is No. 3 in the Associated Press Class AAAA preseason poll.
Brendan Hoffman and Ben Nicol are the leaders for the Patriots but GW has some other in Dawson Lunsford, Lukas Deem and Ashton Gute. Noah Lewis is a 6-foot-6 freshman who has started both games. Chuck Kelly is another freshman who gets playing time.
"I think the strength of the team is we share the ball and we can shoot it," Greene said. "Our biggest question mark will be 'Can we grind out a game when we don't shoot it well?' Our chemistry is really good."
Hurricane boys coach Lance Sutherland and girls coach Jeremy Young, who is in his first year as girls head coach, talked about their teams.
Hurricane's boys are ranked sixth in the MSAC while the girls are eighth.
Sutherland and his team came away with a 66-63 win over MSAC foe Capital on Tuesday at home.
"It was a great game, back-and-forth," Sutherland said. "This year we can compete with most teams so I think it should be a fun year."
Mondrell Dean and Jackson Clark were big factors in the Capital win and that will likely be the case all season for Hurricane.
Young said he's trying to bring the girls basketball program to the forefront of the school's athletic programs.
"This is my first year coaching and the Hurricane girls have been an afterthought for basketball," Young said. "We're distantly behind soccer and softball. I want to change that. I want Hurricane girls basketball to be something the girls are proud of."
Maggie Oduour, Madelyn Young, Madyson Lunsford and Alex Anderson are some of Hurricane's weapons.
South Charleston is tied with Parkersburg for fifth in the MSAC preseason poll and coach Josh Daniel is dealing with transfers and graduations.
"We got to the semifinals of the state tournament last year, won 21 games," Daniel said. "The downfall is we're replacing a lot from last year. Four of five starters we have to replace. We still have high expectations."
Peyton Brown, Christian Goebel, Bryson Smith, Zavian Murray and Nasjaih Jones are contributors for the Black Eagles.
South Charleston's girls are ranked third in the conference but coach Karley Walker was unable to attend the media day. Some of South Charleston's top players are Desire'e Thomas, Kyra Brown, Natalie Smith, Mya Toombs and Sidney Harris.
Capital boys coach Matt Greene and girls coach Michael Cunningham spoke after Daniel.
Capital's boys are ranked fifth in the MSAC while the girls are ranked 10th.
Cunningham has a young and inexperienced team after the Cougars made the Class AAAA state tournament last year.
"The main thing is just growth for these kids," Cunningham said. "This year I have a total of 10 girls and I don't have any returning starters and we really lack experience at the varsity level."
Matt Greene and his team are coming off the aforementioned loss to Hurricane on Tuesday. It was Capital's first game of the season.
"This year we return two starters from last year," Greene said. "We have two seniors, Markel Booker and Matt Amos. Overall I'm excited about our potential."
Taeshaun Hines, Jaquez Loveless, Demahjae Clark, Sai'Vyon Brown and Dajavon Mills will have an impact for the Cougars.
St. Albans girls coach Rick Steele and boys coach Dana Womack addressed those in attendance. The St. Albans boys were tied for seventh in the conference with Parkersburg while the girls were sixth.
Steele is in his second year as coach of the Red Dragons.
"For us this year we return the bulk of our roster from last year," Steele said. "We had seven freshmen on varsity last year and now they're all sophomores and they're doing a great job. We got off to a quick start this year. We're 5-1. We have a great test [Wednesday night] against Mr. LaMaster."
Carson Lane Sturgill is St. Albans' lone senior.
Womack is also in his second year as head coach but he's dealing with injuries early and the Red Dragons are 0-2 to start the season with losses against Charleston Catholic and George Washington.
"We have one full-time returner and a couple of guys that got a chance to start," Womack said. "I consider us being young. I have two seniors who will probably just be role players. We'll be starting sophomores and juniors this year."
Jayden Clark will be one of St. Albans' top producers once he comes back from injury. Womack expects big things out of Chance Hartwell and Tyrique Wilkins.
Riverside boys coach Jonathan Woods and girls coach John Frisby talked about their squads this year.
Riverside's girls are ranked ninth in the conference and the boys are ranked 10th.
The girls are off to a 3-3 start in Frisby's first year at the helm of the Warriors.
"I have a phenomenal group of girls who give it every day," Frisby said. "I have four seniors, four juniors a sophomore and six freshmen. I start two seniors, one junior, one sophomore, one freshman."
Mallory Crowder, Alanna McKenzie are two seniors who will have an impact for the Warriors.
Woods and his team is off to a rough start with an 0-4 record.
"We are a young team this year," Woods said. "We are returning three starters. We're trying to get that mental side ready and get some of those younger guys prepared to handle the varsity level. Who we are right this second is not who I want to be at the end of the year."