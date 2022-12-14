Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MSAC Media Day
George Washington boys coach Rick Greene speaks during MSAC media day on Wednesday at Little Creek Country Club in South Charleston. The Patriots were ranked first in the MSAC preseason poll.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The Mountain State Athletic Conference hosted its annual media day on Wednesday at Little Creek Country Club in South Charleston and the conference's boys and girls basketball coaches had a chance to preview their teams as the regular season is in its first weeks. 

The MSAC preseason rankings were also released and on the boys side, George Washington was ranked first and on the girls side the Patriots were ranked second behind Cabell Midland.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.