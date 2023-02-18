George Washington’s girls and South Charleston’s boys each placed third at Mountain State Athletic Conference’s Night of Champions consolation games on Saturday at the South Charleston Community Center.
The Patriots defeated Huntington 50-36 in the girls consolation game, followed by the Black Eagles using home court advantage to take third place in the boys standings with a 61-45 win over St. Albans.
Both winning teams used fast starts to secure the wins and each avenged losses to their respective opponents from earlier in the season.
GW (14-7) used a 13-2 run to close out the first quarter but had to hold off a rally by Huntington (12-9) in the second period.
The Highlanders trailed 13-6 after the first eight minutes and it appeared to steal momentum on Jada Turner’s 3-pointer with 1:05 to play in the first half that gave Huntington an 18-17 advantage.
Zaniah Zellous, though, answered with two in the paint to give the Patriots a 19-18 lead at halftime. Zellous led GW with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds to help her team take control of the game in the third quarter.
After it scored just three field goals in the second quarter, GW made 7 of 12 shots from the field while its defense limited Huntington to nine points in the period.
“Coming into this game we told them, which we didn’t see in the first game, we wanted to see energy,” GW coach Jamie LaMaster said. “Tonight, we had a better sense of urgency.”
As Zellous took control of the game in the paint, Huntington was forced to settle for perimeter and 3-point attempts but couldn’t get the shots to fall.
The Patriots held a 37-27 lead at the end of the third quarter and built on that advantage in the fourth period.
The Highlanders, which defeated GW 52-31 in Huntington on Jan. 11, were led by Ella Giles who finished with 15 points.
In the boys consolation game. South Charleston never trailed.
The Black Eagles (14-6) stormed to a 9-0 lead through 3:31 of the first quarter and never looked back in its win over St. Albans.
SC had 14 points in the first half from Peyton Brown for a 31-9 halftime lead over the Red Dragons (11-10).
Josh Daniel, head coach of the Black Eagles, said this matchup played very similar to his team’s first contest with St. Albans, a 78-70 win by the Red Dragons on Feb. 3 also at South Charleston.
In that game, SC had a 17-point third quarter advantage but lost that lead to turnovers and missed shots.
That didn’t happen this time.
“I thought we did a much better job of being of being patient offensively,” Daniel said.
Despite Brown’s impressive first half, Bryson Smith finished as the game’s top scorer with 17 points.