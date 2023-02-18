Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

George Washington’s girls and South Charleston’s boys each placed third at Mountain State Athletic Conference’s Night of Champions consolation games on Saturday at the South Charleston Community Center.

The Patriots defeated Huntington 50-36 in the girls consolation game, followed by the Black Eagles using home court advantage to take third place in the boys standings with a 61-45 win over St. Albans.