George Washington is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA in The Associated Press high school boys basketball preseason poll, released Monday.
The Patriots were one of five teams receiving first-place votes. GW had three, one less than No. 2-ranked Morgantown, which had four. GW, though, had 80 poll points while Morgantown had 69.
Martinsburg, No. 3 in the poll, had 68 poll points and one first-place nod. Cabell Midland is the top pick of one voter and totaled 64 points for a No. 4 ranking, while Huntington accumulated 55 points at No. 5.
South Charleston is sixth, with 40 points, followed in the top 10 by University with 38, Jefferson with 31 and one No. 1 vote, Woodrow Wilson with 18 and, tied for 10th, Capital and Parkersburg South with 16 points each.
In Class AAA, Shady Spring is No. 1 with eight first-place votes and 88 points. Fairmont Senior is second with 66 points. Logan picked up one No. 1 vote and 64 points, good for third. Wheeling Central, with 63 points, and Herbert Hoover, with 59, round out the top five. Nitro is sixth with 49 points, followed by Nitro with 49, Robert C. Byrd with 45 and one No. 1 vote, Winfield with 44, Clarksburg Notre Dame with 18 and Grafton with 13.
Poca is the only unanimous No. 1, topping Class AA with 10 votes and 100 points to outdistance No. 2 Charleston Catholic by 28 points. Williamstown is third with 56 points. Bluefield is fourth with 55, edging No. 4 St. Marys by one point. Chapmanville is sixth with 51 ahead of Clay County (32), Wyoming East (23), Ravenswood (17) and Magnolia (16).
Defending state champion Man earned 96 points and six first-place votes to top Class A. James Monroe, with 86 points and three No. 1 tallies, is second. Tug Valley earned one first-place vote and 77 points to sit third. Webster County has 61 points for fourth and Tolsia 43 for fifth. Pendleton County is sixth with 42 points, followed by Cameron with 36, Greater Beckley Christian and Clay-Battelle with 24 and Greenbrier West with 15.