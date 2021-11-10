Isaac McKneely couldn't have scripted his 18th birthday party any better.
McKneely, a 6-foot-3 guard entering his senior season at Poca, celebrated with about 300 family members, fellow students, faculty and community members at Poca High School Wednesday evening as he signed his National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Virginia and play basketball. Wednesday was the first day of the NLI signing period for Division I basketball.
A short ceremony started with a slide show of McKneely growing up, attending Poca games and playing basketball as a youngster, and later included remarks by Dots veteran coach Allen Osborne and former University of Charleston and Marshall coach Greg White, a friend of the McKneely family.
McKneely, who won the Bill Evans Award last season as the state's player of the year, then took the microphone and thanked the turnout for making the day special. When the signing ceremony was over, there was even a birthday cake decorated with the UVa logo that was distributed.
"I think I can finally take a big breath and say it's over with,'' McKneely said. "I already know where I'm going. I'm signed, sealed and delivered is what they say, so I'm officially part of the UVa family and to finally get that over with and say I'm part of the family is a big deal for me. All I can focus on now is the season.''
McKneely averaged 21.8 points per game last season, leading the Dots into the Class AA championship game, where they fell to Williamstown 50-47.
"I'm always ready for a challenge,'' McKneely said, "and I know my teammates are, too. We're ready to bounce back from our state championship loss last year. Like I said then, we lost on Saturday and were in the gym Monday. So we're ready to battle and hopefully we can get the job done this year.''
Osborne expects nothing less than another outstanding season from McKneely.
"He's really worked hard and he's prepared for the season,'' Osborne said. "I think he's going to have a great year. We obviously want him to shoot a little bit more than 15 times a game. And he's imrpoved defensively, he's more athletic. We're excited for him and our team.''
Osborne stopped short of saying McKneely was the best player he's coached as he begins his 42nd season with the Dots, a career that's included dozens of prior college players.
"He's as good as anybody,'' Osborne said. "I'm not going to say he's the best, because that puts you in a spot. But there's nobody any better. And he's the total package -- academically, athletically. On the court, he score three different ways and he's a good defender, a good teammate, an all-around really good basketball player.''
McKneely, a 4.2 student academically, wound up with 24 Division I scholarship offers and selected Virginia from a field that also included Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Purdue and West Virginia.
"Division I basketball has been my dream as long as I can remember,'' McKneely said, "and I've worked really, really hard for it.
"A lot of people have asked me why I didn't go to a prep school. A lot of Division I players -- when they're really good -- they go play good competition at a prep school. But it ain't about that for me. It's about staying here with my town and playing with my teammates.''
McKneely's collegiate journey has just begun, but he has high hopes for the experience ahead.
"Hopefully, it ends up in a national championship or two,'' McKneely said with a smile, "but obviously that's a lot harder than it sounds. I've got some good teammates coming in with me, so it should be fun up there. I'm going to have a lot of fun playing with my future teammates and obviously at a great program like UVa, I'm going to have a lot of fun.
"So playing college basketball is a dream a lot of kids have and to pursue that and for me to finally get it done, I'm just thankful and I can't wait to get up there.''
Two other Kanawha Valley athletes signed with Division I softball programs Wednesday -- Buffalo's Abby Darnley (Marshall) and Nitro's Lena Elkins (Charlotte).