Brendan Hoffman might not be on the bench today or ever again.
The 6-foot-2 sophomore reserve guard scored a career-high 25 points, 21 in the second half with 18 coming in the fourth quarter, to rally fourth-seeded Huntington to a 66-63 victory over No. 5 seed University in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAA boys basketball boys state tournament Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum.
Huntington All-Stater Amare Smith scored 18 points, grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and made five steals.
“I come in and try not to focus on the score,” said Hoffman, who didn’t score his first second-half point until 1:31 of the third quarter. Hoffman then scored 13 of Huntington’s next 24 points before sinking two free throws to give the Highlanders a 59-57 lead with 2:33 left to play. The Highlanders never trailed after that.
Huntington’s intense defensive pressure forced University into 26 turnovers, 11 more than they had committed in a game all season.
“We saved it for the second half,” Huntington coach Ty Holmes said of the press. “Maybe we should have gone to it earlier, but I figured these guys would be a little nervous at the beginning and we didn’t want to tire them out.”
Holmes said he was proud of his team and not surprised by Hoffman, who scored 17 points against Cabell Midland and again against Greenbrier East earlier in the season.
“Brendan brings energy and he hit a lot of free throws,” Holmes said of Hoffman, who went 11 of 13 at the foul line. “He played a heck of a game and hit some big shots.”
Holmes said the biggest was a 3-pointer that brought Huntington within 55-52 with 3:58 left.
The Highlanders (12-3) will meet No. 1 seed Morgantown (18-1) in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Mohigans defeated eighth seed Beckley 69-56 in the quarterfinals.
Poor shooting and lapses in execution hurt Huntington in the first half. The Highlanders missed their first seven 3-point shots and went 3 for 13 overall in falling behind 18-9. They rallied within 27-25 after Smith’s basket off a runner at 1:51 of the second quarter capped a 10-2 run. Blake Barkley, though, hit two free throws for the Hawks and Ryan Nicler one before Nicler’s layup with 1.1 on the clock sent University into halftime up 32-25.
The Hawks were content to pound the ball inside and it worked most of the night as they made 21 of 39 shots (53.8%). University, though, attempted just four 3-pointers and made none.
Niceler led University with 19 points. T.T. Brooks scored 16 and Blane Barkley 13.