Spring Valley senior sharpshooter CJ Meredith was announced as the Mountain State Athletic Conference’s boys basketball player of the year Saturday during the MSAC Night of Champions at the South Charleston Community Center.
Meredith, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard, leads the league in scoring at 25.8 points per game.
Junior guard Kalissa Lacy of George Washington was selected as the MSAC girls player of the year. Lacy also leads the MSAC in scoring at 25.1 points per game.
First-year coach J.J. Martin (Cabell Midland) was chosen as the league’s boys coach of the year. Martin led the Knights into the MSAC finals with an 18-2 record and his team spent several weeks ranked No. 1 in the West Virginia Class AAA state poll.
The conference’s girls coach of the year honor was split between Gary Greene of South Charleston and Scott Cozzens of Parkersburg, the two-time defending Class AAA state champion.
Skills winners
Dionn Simms of Huntington and Richard Law of Woodrow Wilson were the big winners in the MSAC skills competitions held Friday evening at the Community Center.
Simms took both the boys free throw shooting event and the overall free throw competition against Genevieve Potter (South Charleston), who won the girls foul shooting.
Law led the boys top gun 3-point shootout and also defeated girls 3-point winner Rylee Allie of Cabell Midland for the overall title.
Other winners included — slam dunk: Ayden Ince (Woodrow Wilson); boys-girls hot shot team: Bones Johnson and Kiersten Eggleton (St. Albans); boys buzzer beater: Javantze Elzy (Riverside) and girls buzzer beater: Alezha Turner (Huntington).