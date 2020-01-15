Drew Hatfield and Jarius Jackson each had 19 points as host Mingo Central improved to 6-3 with a 77-57 Cardinal Conference boys basketball win over Sissonville Tuesday.
For the Indians (2-7), Dylan Griffith scored 14 points, Joseph Udoh 12 and Brody Danberry 10.
Tug Valley 72, Westside 67: Ian Reed scored a season-high 21 points with four assists as the visiting Panthers (5-5) knocked off the No. 10 team in Class AA. Caleb May had 20 points and Easton Davis 15 with eight rebounds for Tug. Ethan Blackburn (20 points) and Daniel Reed (10) led the Renegades.
Webster County 85, Richwood 51: Rye Gadd tallied 22 points and the visiting Highlanders sank 12 3-pointers to take their third straight victory. Kadin Wright added 15 points for Webster (7-2).
Tuesday’s girls game
Pocahontas County 66, Midland Trail 46: Kira Bircher poured in 25 points as visiting Class A No. 4 Pocahontas pulled away for a win. Laila Calhoun added 14 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assissts for the Warriors (10-3) with Charity Ward contributing 12 points. Taylor Harrell led the way with 17 points for Midland Trail (8-4).