The Mountain State Athletic Conference basketball media day took place on Thursday at Little Creek Country Club, and coaches from both boys and girls teams in the conference spoke to fellow coaches and members of the media.
While experienced coaches like Huntington girls coach Lonnie Lucas were present, there were a notable number of new coaches who took the podium for the first time. Some programs have new a boys coach, others have a new girls coach.
St. Albans has a new boys and girls coach. Rick Steele is entering his first year as girls coach for the Red Dragons and Dana Womack is the new boys head coach. Steele has already matched last season’s win total (the Red Dragons were 1-8) as he led the girls to a 67-40 win over Lincoln County on Dec. 3.
“This year we’re making strides to become a better team,” Steele said. “We want to compete with the big dogs. This conference is full of them. St. Albans always played hard. They have good tradition. I think us new coaches bring that and whatever else we got in the tank to continue the success that they’ve always had.”
St. Albans’ boys team went 4-10 last season and is set to play its first game of this season on Friday at 7 p.m. at Jefferson. Womack said he’s looking forward to the season.
“I look forward to coaching against you guys,” Womack said. “We return three senior starters. It’s a good group to have. Unfortunately we have no juniors on the team and a bunch of sophomores. Sophomores got a bunch of playing time last year so they do have some experience and they will be a key to our success.”
South Charleston’s girls team also has a new coach at the helm in Karley Walker. Walker, who played at South Charleston for all four of her high school years, got the first win under her belt on Wednesday when the Black Eagles defeated Chapmanville 55-46.
“First year as the head coach, I’m very excited to be here, very excited to have this position,” Walker said. “I have some big shoes to fill. [Former coach] Gary Greene was a great guy, great coach. I played for him at South Charleston for all four years. We will miss him but we’re excited for this new opportunity.”
Parkersburg’s girls team also has a first-year head coach in Chris Murray. The Big Reds are 0-2 but Murray said he’s happy to be a part of the MSAC.
“It’s a really great honor to be in this league and get the opportunity to compete,” Murray said. “If you want to play against the best, this gives you the best shot at it.
First-year Spring Valley boys coach Rick Chaffin is taking over a rebuilding Timberwolves program that won two games last season. He is a former Cabell Midland coach so he has experience in the role. He has team heavy with underclassmen this year.
“We were down [last year].” Chaffin said. “When you’ve been coaching as long as I have there’s going to be ups and downs so it’s something you get used to. We have 16 freshmen and seven upperclassmen. Only one player played varsity basketball last year. We’re young, We’ll struggle, but we’ll compete.”
There were, of course, coaches present who are staples in the West Virginia basketball community.
Lucas is the longest-tenured coach in the MSAC, entering his 54th year and his defending Class AAAA champs earned a No. 1 preseason ranking and are 2-0 so far this season.
“We had a very successful year last year,” Lucas said. “We have two starters coming back this year and we’ll have girls that have a lot of experience playing last year. We’ll be decent. We’ll be better than decent. We’ll be pretty good.”
George Washington boys coach Rick Greene and girls coach Jamie LaMaster join Lucas as coaches who have had a long tenures. Greene, who has been with GW for 27 years, took the podium to talk about his defending Class AAAA champion squad.
“We have a good group coming back,” Greene said. “We’re going through adjustments and injuries. I think we’re going to be pretty good after everyone gets healthy.”
LaMaster, who is entering his 30th year as GW head coach, took the Patriots to the Class AAAA state semifinals. He said he’s dealing with losses in terms of losing girls to graduation and injury.
“We lost three four-year seniors, they were starters, big contributors,” LaMaster said. “And I essentially lost my fourth starter sophomore Macie Mallory who tore her ACL in the offseason. So we’re going to see some new faces.”
GW is 1-0 this season after beating Princeton 61-60 on Dec. 4