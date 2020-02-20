The new-look Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions begins on Friday at the South Charleston Community Center.
Formerly a one-day event, the NOC now spans two days so that nearly all league teams can play their place-winner games on the big stage of the Community Center.
Friday’s activities begin at 4 p.m. with the girls ninth-place game between Riverside and Capital, which is followed at about 5:30 by the boys ninth-place game pitting Hurricane and Parkersburg.
About 7 p.m., the court will be open for warmups for the league’s annual skills competitions — boys and girls free throw shooting, boys and girls 3-point shooting, boys and girls hot shot competition, boys and girls buzzer-beaters and boys slam dunk. Those events are scheduled to start at 7:30.
Tickets prices both days are $8 for adults and $7 for students. Fans arriving early will be able to leave and return.
In past years, the MSAC held just four games on Saturday — the boys and girls championships and the third-place games. But now it’s a more ambitious eight-game schedule starting at 8:30 a.m. with the girls seventh-place game between Spring Valley and Hurricane, followed at 10 by the boys seventh-place game between South Charleston and St. Albans. That game could impact seeding in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 event, as both SC and SA compete in that upcoming sectional.
The fifth-place games are set to begin at 11:30 a.m. between the Cabell Midland and Huntington girls, followed by the Capital and Huntington boys at 1 p.m. The girls third-place game at 2:30 finds South Charleston going against Woodrow Wilson, with the boys third-place game at 4 between Woodrow Wilson at Spring Valley.
The title games conclude the full day of hoops, with defending Class AAA champion Parkersburg taking on George Washington in the girls finals at 6:05 p.m., with the boys finals set for 8:05 between George Washington and Cabell Midland.
Since the MSAC is currently an 11-team league, that left a gap for the teams finishing in the final spot of the conference standings, but former MSAC member Ripley agreed to host the girls and boys 11th-place teams in a doubleheader on Thursday evening.