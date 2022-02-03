The Battle for the Springhouse, a two-day prep basketball tournament featuring eight teams from West Virginia, is set for Friday and Saturday in Colonial Hall of the Greenbrier Resort.
Four girls teams and four boys teams are participating in the invitational. On Friday, Bridgeport's girls will play Martinsburg at 2 p.m. followed by a boys game between Cabell Midland and Martinsburg at 4 p.m. At 6 p.m., Greenbrier East's girls will take on Nitro and Wyoming East and Bluefield's boys game caps the day at 8 p.m.
Saturday's games are consolation games. The boys consolation games are at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. while the girls consolation games are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The games will be the first basketball game played inside Colonial Hall. A press release from the resort said: "[It is] the first time in the resort’s storied history that basketball will be played inside Colonial Hall. The storied ballroom has gone through a transformation over the last couple weeks, and the final steps will be completed [Thursday]."
"It's exciting," Nitro girls coach Pat Jones said. "I told the girls this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience to not only play in a shootout at The Greenbrier but you're actually playing inside of The Greenbrier. It's pretty awesome."
"It's really cool," Cabell Midland boys coach JJ Martin said. "Most of the kids, they've never been to The Greenbrier. I think it's real cool us being able to play basketball in there. I think it will be a good trip for the kids."
The teams are provided with complementary rooms at the resort and are staying through Sunday.
Both Jones and Martin said they were invited to the tournament early in the season and it wasn't something that was planned in the preseason.
"[Greenbrier East Athletic Director Jason Stewart] reached out to me probably around the second week of December and said Governor [Jim] Justice [also Greenbrier East's girls coach] was wanting to do this and would really like for Nitro to be involved in it," Jones said. "Luckily I already had a team cancel on me so I was a game short. So it worked out."
"I got an email early in the season about possibly coming to the Greenbrier for the tournament," Martin said. "Later that evening somebody called out head principle and talked with him. After [I] talked to the principle the next morning he really thought it would be good for the kids. We were super excited to get invited. Of all the teams in West Virginia they could have reached out to they felt that we'd be a good fit."
Being that the teams are staying at the resort through Sunday, Justice and tournament organizers have activities planned for the student-athletes.
"We're gonna definitely do something Saturday after the games," Martin said. "They've given us a few things like the bunker tour, I know they have a bowling alley with an arcade. Stuff like that."
Due to impending winter weather, the teams traveled to The Greenbrier on Thursday evening to be eligible to play in Friday's games. As of Thursday's print deadline, all games were set to take place as planned.