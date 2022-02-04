Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The 2022 Par Mar Shootout at the Big House is set to take place Monday through Wednesday at West Virginia State University’s Walker Convocation Center.

Twenty-one boys and girls games are scheduled for the three-day tournament. Monday’s games are all boys games starting with Montcalm vs. Sherman at 10 a.m. Tyler Consolidated then plays man at 11:30 followed by Robert C. Byrd-Hurricane at 11:30 a.m., Tug Valley-Webster County at 1 p.m., Charleston Catholic-St. Marys at 2:30 p.m., Wyoming East-South Charleston at 6 p.m., Fairmont Senior-Logan at 7:30 p.m. and Ravenswood-St. Joseph at 9 p.m.

On Tuesday, there will be five boys games and three girls games. On the girls side, Huntington-Parkersburg South starts the day at 8:30 a.m. followed by Lincoln County-Lewis County at 10 a.m. The final girls game of the day will be Spring Valley vs. Parkersburg at 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s boys games include Lincoln County vs. Lewis County at 11:30 p.m., Spring Valley-Parkersburg at 2:30 p.m., Herbert Hoover-Midland Trail at 4:30 p.m., Huntington-Parkersburg South at 6 p.m. and Capital-Oak Hill at 7:30 p.m.

There are three girls games and two boys games on Wednesday. Williamstown-Riverview girls start the day at 9 a.m. followed by Williamstown-Greenbrier West boys at 10:30 a.m., Gilmer County-Mingo Central girls at noon, Cameron-Greater Beckley Christian boys at 1:30 p.m. and the final game of the tournament is Capital-Morgantown girls at 3 p.m.

