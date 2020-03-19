Parkersburg, the two-time defending Class AAA state champion, and South Charleston each placed two players on the first team of the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference girls basketball squad, as selected by the league's coaches.
The Big Reds were represented by Bre Wilson and Aleea Crites, and the Black Eagles by Myra Cuffee and Maliha Witten.
The remaining first-team members included Liz Cadle (Woodrow Wilson), Autumn Lewis (Cabell Midland), Jasmine Symns (Riverside), Lauren Harmison (George Washington) and Alezha Turner (Huntington).
Previously announced by the MSAC were the girls coaches of the year -- Gary Greene of South Charleston and Scott Cozzens of Parkersburg -- and the girls player of the year, GW's Kalissa Lacy, who averaged 24.6 points per game to lead the conference.
The boys player of the year was Spring Valley's CJ Meredith, who averaged an MSAC-best 25.9 points, and the coach of the year was J.J. Martin, Cabell Midland's first-year coach who guided his team to a 21-4 record and a spot in the Class AAA state tournament.
The first-team boys players were Chandler Schmidt (Cabell Midland), Mason Pinkett (GW), Richard Law (Woodrow Wilson), Austin Dearing (Hurricane), Amare Smith (Huntington), Karrington Hill (Capital), Sam Potts (Parkersburg) and Quaysean Sutton (South Charleston).