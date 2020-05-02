Anyone driving on W.Va. Route 9 from Maryland into Paw Paw (population 490) is greeted at the town limits by a road sign proclaiming: “Home of Josh Delawder.’’
That tiny Morgan County town hasn’t forgotten one of its most famous native sons, even if sometimes it seems like the rest of West Virginia has already done so.
Twenty years ago this spring, Delawder became the state’s all-time scoring leader in boys basketball, breaking a respected record that stood for 42 years.
Delawder finished his senior season at Paw Paw High School with 2,965 points, and with much fanfare led the Pirates into the 2000 Class A state tournament at the Charleston Civic Center. It had been 23 years since Paw Paw made it to the state tournament, considered one of the biggest sporting events in West Virginia.
Yet time hasn’t remembered Delawder as well as some of the other names near the top of that list of career scoring leaders, like the player who held the record that Delawder broke, Paul Popovich (12-year major league baseball career), or Rod Thorn (former NBA player and executive), Ron Williams (eight NBA seasons) and “Hot’’ Rod Hundley (No. 1 NBA draft pick, longtime Utah Jazz announcer). All of them played in the 1950s or ’60s.
Even more recent names such as Chase Fischer (BYU, Wake Forest) and Brett Nelson (NCAA runner-up at Florida) loom large as West Virginia basketball icons. However, Delawder, who outscored them all at the high school level and still stands as the only player to lead the state in scoring average three straight seasons, is often overlooked when it comes to recounting the state’s storied past in the sport of basketball.
Perhaps it shouldn’t be that way, though there are a few reasons why Delawder’s name tends to slip through the cracks of history:
n He played at one of the state’s smallest schools — Paw Paw doesn’t even field a football team — and one in a remote location to the state’s largest population centers. It’s 48 miles from Martinsburg, 98 from Morgantown and 252 from Charleston.
n The Pirates, as noted above, haven’t been annual visitors to the state tournament, where titles are won and reputations are forged. Very few basketball fans in West Virginia actually got to see Delawder’s exploits on the court during his prime.
n Delawder didn’t try the sport in college, saying he “pretty much quit cold turkey’’ following his senior season, never again playing organized basketball, though he did carve out a solid collegiate career as a baseball player, starring as an outfielder on Shepherd’s 2014 West Virginia Conference championship team.
Still, that doesn’t diminish the remarkable numbers Delawder put up with the Pirates in basketball. He averaged 32.2 points as a sophomore, 36.9 as junior and 37.8 as a senior, with the latter mark standing as the best in the state since Harman’s Mick Cooper averaged 39.2 points in 1964.
To put into perspective what it would take for someone to break Delawder’s record: If a player makes it to 100 career games (allowing for at least three postseason games per season), he’d need to average nearly 30 points each season, as a freshman right up through his senior year.
In other words, good luck and you’d better get started right away.
•••
Delawder, now 38, lives in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and serves as a regional vice president for Care Advantage Inc., a company based in Chesapeake, Virginia that provides in-home medical care and other support to patients and clients across Virginia and North Carolina.
He and wife, Donielle, originally from Keyser, have been married 11 years and have a daughter, Ella, 9.
Delawder recently took time to reflect on those record-shattering days in the Mountain State.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years,’’ he said in a telephone interview. “It does feel like half a lifetime ago, but I still have vivid memories of that time in my life.
“It was a lot of fun being a kid from a small school and a small town. It brought a lot of excitement to that area. I know it’s something the community embraced, something the school embraced, something my teammates embraced — all of that.’’
By the time Delawder got going in his senior season, it was a foregone conclusion that he’d break Popovich’s long-standing record of 2,660 points from his days at Flemington in Taylor County (1955-58). It was just a matter of when.
“He had a lot of speed compared to the teams we were playing,’’ said Roger Ross, Delawder’s coach, who still lives in Paw Paw. “He got a lot of his points off the fast break. We did run the break very well and got a lot of easy points off it. And then some nights, he couldn’t miss from 3-point range.’’
The big night finally came on Feb. 9, 2000, when Delawder tallied 32 points in a 69-55 home win against Mount Savage, Maryland. A fast-break layup a few seconds into the fourth quarter sent him sailing past Popovich and drew a rousing ovation from the crammed crowd estimated at 1,000, about 200 more than the seating capacity in Paw Paw’s gym.
Popovich, who lives in the Chicago area, couldn’t attend the game but Sonny Fleming, a high school teammate of Popovich, presented Delawder with a game ball signed by Popovich.
“At the time,’’ Delawder said, “I didn’t really feel like it was a big deal. I was just a kid focused on what I was doing next. I’m not the type of person to indulge myself in rewards or records. I consider myself a modest person. But as I get older and look at that list, it’s pretty impressive.’’
Some of Delawder’s most-cherished mementos of that time include handwritten congratulatory notes he received from Popovich, NBA legend Jerry West (another of the state’s top scorers who played at East Bank) and Thorn, who stands third on the all-time scoring list with 2,619 points at Princeton (1956-59).
“People always ask me what the best thing about that ride was,’’ Delawder said, “and I’d have to say those letters. I still have them framed. They’re pretty special to me. It’s wonderful when people look at that list and see my name as part of that in the state of West Virginia.’’
•••
Paw Paw’s trip to the 2000 state tournament in Charleston wasn’t as memorable as Delawder’s run at the record.
In the first round, the Pirates met Marsh Fork, the eventual Class A runner-up that was led by the productive tandem of Stephen Dye and Daniel Duncan. Paw Paw suffered a 77-57 loss, though Delawder did provide 25 points and five rebounds before limping off the floor with a twisted ankle with 1:19 left in the game.
The attraction of finally seeing Delawder doubtlessly swelled the Civic Center’s curious crowd, which that day was estimated at 7,500.
It proved to be Delawder’s last competitive game of basketball, though he did follow his other sport — baseball — in college. He had offers to play basketball at West Virginia Wesleyan and Salem International, among others, but chose to start out with the baseball program at Potomac State in Keyser.
“I was always a quiet kid,’’ Delawder said, “and didn’t like a lot of attention. I’m the same way still. Back before all the social media took off, people were calling our house all the time, the newspapers were asking for quotes and I felt like it got a little overwhelming. I put that behind me to focus on something more quiet. Baseball was something I really loved as well.’’
After two years with the Catamounts, Delawder transferred to Shepherd, where he turned in two terrific seasons, earning first-team All-West Virginia Conference honors each year as a 6-foot-3, 180-pound outfielder.
As a junior, he hit .410 and, as a senior, played a big role in the Rams’ 14-10 WVC tournament championship game victory against Concord, going 4 for 5, scoring four times and driving in a pair of runs.
“I had the option to play both [basketball and baseball] at Potomac State and Shepherd,’’ Delawder said, “but I was too much of a perfectionist to share time with two different things and dealing with school also. I decided to play baseball and work on my craft when it came to that. I felt like I would be selfish to one [sport] and commit year round to it.’’
•••
Delawder has no regrets giving up the sport that brought him statewide success at such an early age. Not only did he excel at high school basketball, he also played well during AAU summer ball with other top athletes from the Eastern Panhandle.
“Even now,’’ Delawder said, “the 2000 season is special for me because, first and foremost, my brother [Matt] played with me and my dad [Jack] was an assistant coach. It’s a special memory I’ll always take with me the rest of my life — them being part of it and really contributing to all that.
“People always ask me if I could have gone to a bigger school and played, but I grew up with those guys and was part of the community and part of the family we had there. And it was fun playing in front of a lot of people compared to what most small schools play in front of these days. A lot of folks on the team got a thrill out of that.’’
These days, living hundreds of miles from his hometown, Delawder doesn’t come across many people who recognize him as West Virginia’s No. 1 career scorer. But occasionally it happens.
“I wear a lot of West Virginia stuff,’’ he said, “and I’ll run into people who ask me where I’m from. I’ll say, ‘I’m from Paw Paw. You’ve probably never heard of it.’ And some of them say, ‘You ever heard of Josh Delawder?’ And I’ll say, ‘Yeah, I’ve heard of him.’
“Sometimes I tell them [who I am], sometimes I don’t. It’s pretty funny. It’s cool they associate me with that.’’
Even though it’s unlikely that anyone will make a run at Delawder’s record anytime soon — they’ll need to threaten 3,000 career points, after all — he said he won’t mind relinquishing his title if the day comes.
“People ask me about it, and it’s not like I don’t want to see somebody break it,’’ he said. “I hope somebody can experience it with all the social media these days. I’d root for the kid.
“Records are made to be broken, and it’ll get bigger. It’ll get broken one day. Kids are getting bigger and stronger and faster. I’ll pull for somebody to do it. I’ve had a good 20 years.’’
Delawder said he still keeps tabs on what’s happening in his home state at both the prep and college level.
“Even though I don’t live in West Virginia, it’s always home to me,’’ he said. “I’m following it, whether it’s [WVU] basketball, football or baseball or the high school level, I still read up on it and follow it. It’s still on my radar. I’ll come home to visit family and friends and go to a West Virginia game.’’
And, just maybe, drive past the road sign that bears his name that daily greets visitors to Paw Paw.
“My friends really bust me up about that,’’ Delawder said with a chuckle. “I’m certainly not in it for the publicity. I’ve heard several people come through there and stop at a store or a restaurant to ask who the heck Josh Delawder is.
“I actually had a friend who rode through there once with his son, and his son asked if I was an astronaut. The town has always been great to me and it’s a very, very nice gesture.’’