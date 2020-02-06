Capital received good balance with four double-figure scorers, led by Karrington Hill with 22 points, in a 84-58 home victory over Riverside in boys basketball Thursday.
De’mahjae Clark added 14 points for Capital (9-7), followed by Ekia Wicker (12 points) and Daimarquis Brooks (11). Javante Elzy led winless Riverside with 19 points and Braydin Ward chipped in 10 points.
Huntington 61, Hurricane 58: Eli Archer dominated inside, scoring 30 points on 13-of-14 shooting from the floor to lead the Highlanders to the hard-fought road win.
Amare Smith added 15 points for Huntington (8-9). Austin Dearing poured in 26 points to lead Hurricane (5-12) and Austin Womack contributed 15 points.
Parkersburg South 52, Ripley 42: Malaki Sylvia just missed a double-double with 22 points and nine rebounds and his strong effort helped lead the Patriots to the road win.
Dylan Day also went for a career-high 20 points for South (9-5). Ty Johnson had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds for Ripley and Tobias Scholl added 11 points.
Lincoln County 58, Buffalo 55: Isaiah Koontz, Will Carpenter, and Joe Whitten all had 16 points for Lincoln County as the Panthers (11-6) picked up an overtime win at Buffalo. Will Carpenter added 13 points for the visitors.
Alec Hanshaw led Buffalo with a game-high of 18 points, while Noah Thompson contributed 12 for the Bison.
Girls
Herbert Hoover 43, Nicholas County 36: The Huskies held the Grizzlies to single figures in three separate quarters in earning the win on the road.
Allison Dunbar tallied 25 points for Hoover (13-7) and Taylor Ray added 10 points. Taylor Brown led Nicholas County (3-14) with 15 points.
Ripley 55, Sissonville 34: Katelyn Sarver led Ripley with 12 points as the Vikings took down host Sissonville. Kaylee Blackburn added 12 points in the win, while Taylor Moore chipped in 10 points. Alexis Bailey and Kennedy Jones each scored 10 points for Sissonville.
Buffalo 57, Wirt County 56: The Tigers had a final shot for the game-winner but it didn’t fall as the Bison held on for the road win.
Chloe Hale led Buffalo (11-6) with 14 points and Abby Darnley added 13. Kayleigh Murray paced Wirt (2-17) with 15 points and Emma Wyer had a double-double (12 points, 15 rebounds).