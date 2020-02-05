Grant Bonner tossed in 28 points and Herbert Hoover overcame some errant foul shooting to post a 66-54 boys basketball victory over Nicholas County Wednesday in Summersville.
Josh Swecker added 14 points for the Huskies (5-11), who made just 16 of 33 free throws.
For the Grizzlies (2-14), Rylee Nicholas scored 18 points.
Girls
Huntington 63, South Charleston 54: The Highlanders defended home court and broke a four-game win streak for the Black Eagles.
Myra Cuffee led all scorers with 23 points for South Charleston (12-4), while Kyra Brown finished with 10 points.
LaTahia Jackson led four players for Huntington (12-6) in double figures with 18 points. Madison Slash had 13, Alezha Turner 11 and Katie Swann 10.
Parkersburg 95, Riverside 35: Bre Wilson's 15 points led four players in double-figure scoring for the host Big Reds (12-5). Maddi Leggett added 14 points for Parkersburg.
For the Warriors (5-11), Alanna McKenzie scored 18 points.
Hurricane 52, Spring Valley 51: The Redskins came back in the fourth quarter to defeat the Timberwolves at home.
Maggie Oduour led all scorers with 20 points for Hurricane (6-12).
Hallie Bailey and Jenna Christopher each scored 11 for Spring Valley (10-6) in the loss.
Gilmer County 76, Webster County 47: Four players finished in double-figures as the Titans defeated visiting Webster for their fourth win in five games.
Grace Wellings led Gilmer (14-4) with 16 points, while Autumn Gibson had 14, Carrah Ferguson scored 13 and Emma Taylor finished with 11.
Sydney Baird led all scorers with 20 points for the Highlanders (7-11), with Hannah Cutlip scoring 12.
Tuesday's boys games
Chapmanville 60, Logan 55: Philip Mullins had 16 points and Andrew Shull 14 as host Chapmanville defeated Logan to earn a Cardinal Conference boys basketball revenge victory Tuesday night.
Obinna Anochili-Killen scored eight points but didn’t play the second half due to illness for the Tigers (15-2).
David Early scored 28 points for Logan (10-7). Chapmanville (15-2) led 28-20 at halftime.
Man 72, River View 40: Despite having three players out with illness, the Hillbillies showed no ill effects against River View, limiting the Raiders to 28 percent shooting in running their winning streak to five games.
Austin Ball had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Man (13-2) and Jackson Tackett added 13 points and 16 rebounds. Peyton Adams added 16 points. Daniel Dobbs led River View (10-7) with 15 points.