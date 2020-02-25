Braxton County held Herbert Hoover without a field goal in the first quarter as the Eagles defeated the Huskies 51-38 in the Class AA Region 2 Section 2 girls tournament Tuesday night in Flatwoods.
Maggie Skidmore hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points for Braxton (17-6) and Jaelyn Abraham led all scorers with 21 points. Allison Dunbar led Hoover (16-8) with 19 points, while Taylor Ray had 10.
The Eagles head north on Friday to play Lewis County, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Greenbrier East 81, Riverside 37: Haley McClure registered 25 points as host East eliminated Riverside in Class AAA Region 3 Section 2.
Amayah Damon donated 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists while Emma Dotson tacked on 11 points for the top-seeded Spartans (20-3). Hayden Bare led the Warriors (7-16) with nine points.
Greenbrier East hosts Woodrow Wilson Friday at 7 p.m.
Boys
George Washington 58, Parkersburg South 55: George Washington came back in the fourth quarter to take the victory in Parkersburg and extend its winning streak to seven games.
Alex Yoakum led the visiting Patriots (16-5) with 17 points, while Mason Pinkett added 12. Malaki Sylvia scored 17 and Ashton Mooney had 12 for South (14-7), which came into the game on a five-game winning streak.
St. Albans 62, Spring Valley 51: The Red Dragons bounced back from a slow start to take the win at Spring Valley and head into sectional play on a six-game winning streak.
Jaimelle Claytor led St. Albans (15-7) with 18 points and Rodney Toler added 16, Drew Reed 13 and Ethan Clay 12.
CJ Meredith led all scorers with 21 points for the Timberwolves (11-11) while Brock Booth hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and Nate Ellis scored 11.
Shady Spring 84, South Charleston 77: The Tigers hit 17 3-pointers to take their 21st win of the season. Tommy Williams led all scorers with 27 points, with Braden and Cole Chapman each scoring 17 and Luke LeRose finishing with 16 for Shady Spring (21-1).
Quaysean Sutton scored 25 points for South Charleston (10-11),e D.J. Johnson had 15 and Shaiqwan Brown 13.
Poca 54, Buffalo 41: Noah Rittinger scored 14 points, Isaac McKneely added 13 and Ethan Payne pitched in 12 as Poca (18-3) used balanced scoring to pick up a win on the road.
Alec Hanshaw scored 11 points to pace the Bison (7-14).
Ripley 46, Ravenswood 42: Isaac Robertson recorded 11 points and Tobias Scholl scored 10 as Ripley (12-9) held on for a road win.
Devin Raines netted 10 points to pace the Red Devils (10-12).
Clay County 69, Midland Trail 59: Curtis Litton racked up 27 points and 12 rebounds as Clay won at home.
Also for the Panthers (14-8), Tanner Faulkner fired in 13 points, Colton Pritt tacked on 12 and Ethan Burkhamer chipped in 11. Aidan Lesher paced the Patriots with 22 points and John Paul Morrison added 11 and Indy Eades 10.
Man 93, Van 48: The Hillbillies had five double-figure scorers as they ran past visiting Van.
Christian Toler led Man (17-5) with 19 points, while Austin Ball (17 points), Caleb Blevins (11), Ryan Cozart (10) and Jackson Tackett (10) also contributed.
David Stewart led the Bulldogs (4-17) with 16 points and Jacob Jarrell tossed in 11.