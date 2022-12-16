Caleb Nutter tossed in 22 points to help Buffalo hold off the visiting Panthers with a 66-63 win on Friday night.
Ian Thompson tacked on 13 points for the Bison (2-1), while Bradley Harris had 10.
Cam Blevins poured in a game-high 27 points to lead Lincoln County (0-3) and Sawyer Tomblin scored 17.
Winfield 56, St. Albans 34: Ross Musick netted 19 points as Winfield took down St. Albans in Hurricane.
The Generals led by just five after the first quarter, but outscored the Red Dragons 17-8 in the second period to pull away.
Chance Hartwell scored 10 points to lead SA.
Parkersburg South 68, Spring Mills 58: Cyrus Traugh fired in 14 points and Nathan Plotner tallied 13 to help the Patriots hang on for a home win.
Austin Reeves added 10 points for South (2-0).
Keyshawn Cheek poured in a game-high 31 points to lead Spring Mills (3-1), while Khayleb Robinson scored 12 and Caleb Thomas 10.
Cameron 61, Van 47: Lance Hartley scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Cameron won in the FCA Hoops Classic at West Virginia State University in Institute.
Cole Burkett provided 17 points and Mason Scott scored 10 for the Dragons.
Shaun Booth racked up 22 points and four steals, while Jason Massey added 12 points and 11 boards to lead the Bulldogs.
Hurricane 71, Musselman 63: Daniel Spencer and Mondrell Dean each fired in 24 points to power Hurricane past the visiting Applemen.
Spencer buried seven 3-pointers on the evening.
For Musselman, Gavin McClain, Jayson Gordon, and Matthew Mahood tallied 15 points apiece, while Nate White added 14 points.
Logan 70, Mingo Central 54: Scottie Browning exploded for 26 points as the Wildcats ran past visiting Mingo Central.
Julius Clancy donated 13 points for Logan (5-1), while Ivan Miller chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds and Garrett Williamson added 10 points.
For the Miners, Mason Hatfield led the way with 18 points, while Jacob Cline recorded 14 and Chris Ross 13.
Girls
Wayne 50, St. Albans 29: Wayne outscored the Red Dragons 16-8 in the final quarter to pull away for a home win and remain unbeaten.
Brooke Adkins paced the Pioneers (4-0) with 19 points and Mikayla Stacy added 11.
Jaycee Elzy and Nunu Pannell scored 10 apiece to lead SA (6-2).
Nitro 51, Herbert Hoover 43: Taylor Maddox dropped in 22 points as Nitro picked up a home win to stay undefeated.
Hailey Newsome tacked on nine points and 15 rebounds for the Wildcats (6-0).
Taylor Ray led the Huskies with 13 points.
Roane County 66, Buffalo 30: Faith Mason registered 25 points to notch her 1,000th career point and guide the Raiders to a win in the FCA Hoops Classic at West Virginia State University in Institute.
Mason added 16 rebounds, while Cam Starcher chipped in 16 points and Maddie Hall scored 10 for Roane County (5-1).
Lauren White led Buffalo with 18 points.