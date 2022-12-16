Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Caleb Nutter tossed in 22 points to help Buffalo hold off the visiting Panthers with a 66-63 win on Friday night.

Ian Thompson tacked on 13 points for the Bison (2-1), while Bradley Harris had 10.

