Jaz Wheeler led a balanced attack with 16 points and was joined in double figures by three other Knights as Cabell Midland's girls earned a 75-45 road win over Riverside.

Also for Midland, Jayda Allie tacked on 15 points, followed by Sophi Aldridge (13) and Taylor Parsons (12). 

