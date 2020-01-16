KK Potter and Jayda Potter each tossed in 13 points as Cabell Midland picked up a 59-39 girls prep basketball win over host Hurricane Thursday to remain undefeated.
Autumn Lewis added 11 points and 11 rebounds and Jazmyn Wheeler chipped in nine points and 14 boards for the Knights (12-0). Maggie Oduour led the Redskins (3-10) with nine points.
Wednesday’s boys game
Man 63, PikeView 59: Man improved to 6-1 with a come-from-behind victory over PikeView. Caleb Blevins scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and Man rallied from an eight-point first-half deficit. Kobey Taylor-Williams led the Panthers with 22 points.