Tuesday's boys games
Chapmanville 60, Logan 55: Philip Mullins had 16 points and Andrew Shull 14 as host Chapmanville defeated Logan to earn a Cardinal Conference boys basketball revenge victory Tuesday night.
Obinna Anochili-Killen scored eight points but didn’t play the second half due to illness for the Tigers (15-2).
David Early scored 28 points for Logan (10-7). Chapmanville (15-2) led 28-20 at halftime.
Man 72, River View 40: Despite having three players out with illness, the Hillbillies showed no ill effects against River View, limiting the Raiders to 28 percent shooting in running their winning streak to five games.
Austin Ball had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Man (13-2) and Jackson Tackett added 13 points and 16 rebounds. Peyton Adams added 16 points. Daniel Dobbs led River View (10-7) with 15 points.