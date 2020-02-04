Charleston Catholic led by 15 at halftime and went on to a 64-50 home victory over Greater Beckley Christian in boys basketball Tuesday, avenging a loss to the Crusaders earlier in the season.
Aidan Satterfield went for 20 points and Zion Suddeth added 18 points for Catholic (11-4). Isaiah Hairston was the lone double-figure scorer with 10 points for Greater Beckley Christian (13-4), which came into the game ranked No. 2 in Class A. The Irish were third.
Poca 61, Herbert Hoover 34: Isaac McKneely buried six 3-pointers on his way to 31 points to power Poca past host Hoover.
Noah Rittinger recorded three 3s and had 13 points for the Dots (14-2), who took a commanding 34-12 lead at halftime. The Huskies drop to 4-11.
Cabell Midland 47, St. Albans 44: Midland overcame a three-point deficit in the final minute as it slipped past host St. Albans.
Chandler Schmidt and K.K. Siebert led the Knights (14-2) with 14 points apiece. Ethan Clay paced the Red Dragons (9-7) with a game-high 19 points.
South Charleston 62, Huntington 54: The Black Eagles only led by one at halftime but pulled away in the second half for the home win.
Darius Dawson paced South Charleston (8-7) with 17 points, and was followed closely behind by Bryson Smith (15), Bradley Jones (13), and D.J. Johnson (11). Amare Smith scored a game-high 20 points for Huntington.
Winfield 80, Wayne 51: Winfield knocked down nine 3-pointers and had four players score in double figures as the Generals cruised to a home win.
Christian Frye led the way with 19 points, Ethan Kincaid and Hunter Morris each tacked on 13 and Donovan Craft added 11 for Winfield (7-7). Nick Bryant paced the Pioneers (2-14) with 21 points and Bryan Samson tallied 10.
Ripley 62, Point Pleasant 50: Ty Johnson scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in leading the Vikings to the road win.
Tobias Scholl added 20 points for Ripley and Carter Casto tallied 16 points and eight boards. Hunter Bush scored a game-high 24 points for the Big Blacks (6-10).
Parkersburg 96, Riverside 74: Noah Umpleby led four Big Reds in double-figure scoring with 25 points, hitting six 3-pointers in a road win. Bryson Singer added 13 points, Sam Potts 12 and Carson Dennis 10 for the Big Reds (7-9)
For the Warriors, Javante Elzy led with a career-high 36 points, sinking all nine of his free throws. Josh Arthur had 17 points for Riverside (0-15), which had its highest-scoring game of the season by 17 points. The Warriors trailed 47-40 at halftime.
Buffalo 63, Sherman 50: The Bison jumped out to a eight-point lead after the first quarter and eased away for the home win.
Alec Hanshaw paced Buffalo (4-9) with 18 points, Noah Thompson added 16 points, and Ian Thompson contributed 10 points. Alex Kirk and Wyatt Kincaid had 12 points each for the Tide (7-8).
Scott 78, Sissonville 65: Jon Hamilton poured in 40 points as the visiting Skyhawks used a strong fourth quarter to repel the Indians (2-12). Landon Stone added 16 points for Scott (11-6).
For Sissonville, Brody Danberry scored a season-best 22 points and Bryce Myers had 19.
Williamstown 73, Ravenswood 50: Sam Cremeans netted 19 points to help Williamstown win on the road to remain undefeated.
Colton Luther added 16 points and Isaac Cutright tacked on 10 for the Yellowjackets (17-0). Devin Raines recorded 12 points to lead the Red Devils (8-8) and Sage Gorrell donated 10.
Tug Valley 57, Mingo Central 47: Ian Reed scored 20 points and Caleb May added 19 to lead Tug Valley to a road win.
The Panthers led by just three at halftime, but outscored Mingo 17-7 in the third period to pull away. Devin Hatfield had 16 points and Drew Hatfield fired in 14 for the Miners.
Fairland, Ohio 82, St. Joseph 45: Aiden Porter poured in 22 points as Fairland routed the visiting Irish. Clayton Thomas connected on five treys for 18 points, while Mason Manns added 15 points and Jacob Polcyn added 12 for the Dragons (18-2).
Jaylen Motley and Christian Layne each scored 11 points to lead St. Joe (7-9).
Tolsia 75, Van 56: Rob Cantrell scored 22 points as the Rebels won at home. Austin Salmons and Zach Ball each tallied 13 points and Tyler Johnson added 12 for Tolsia (7-8).
Jacob Jarrell led the Bulldogs (3-10) with 28 points, while Austin Javins had 14 and Hunter McMicken 10.
Teays Valley Christian 83, Victory Baptist 48: Brandon Cook scored 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had plenty of help in the home win for TVC.
Andrew Breeding added 15 points for TVC (22-3), Trent Feazelle chipped in 13 points, and Cole Young contributed 12 points. Ben Ward tallied a game-high 20 points for Victory.
Girls
Buffalo 64, Cross Lanes Christian 34: Chloe Harrell had a game-high 25 points and the Bison used a second-half surge to pull away from host Cross Lanes.
Abby Darnell donated 18 points for the Bison (10-6), who outscored the Lions 38-11 over the third and fourth quarters.
Huntington 62, Parkersburg South 51: The Highlanders were down two points at halftime but outscored the Patriots by 11 in the third quarter to seize control for the road win.
Katie Swann poured in 25 points for Huntington and Madison Slash added 12 points. MaKenna Winans tallied 21 points for South (4-12) and Erin Williams contributed 11 points.
Greenbrier East 69, Princeton 49: Haley McClure registered 26 points and eight rebounds as Greenbrier East rolled to a road win.
Kate Perkins added six points and 10 assists for the Spartans (14-2). Taylor Scott scored 21 points to pace the Tigers (10-9) and Sadie Boggess chipped in 14.
Ripley 42, Ravenswood 29: The Vikings held the Red Devils to just eight second-half points in earning the home win over their Jackson County rival.
Katlyn Sarver led Ripley (11-4) with 17 points and McKennan Hall added 10. Annie Hunt scored a game-high 19 points for Ravenswood.
PikeView 76, James Monroe 49: Laken McKinney (21 points, 16 rebounds), MaKenzee Shrewsbury (16 points, 10 rebounds), and Shiloh Bailey (14 points, 11 rebounds) each had a double-double to power PikeView past the visiting Mavericks.
Hope Craft added 10 points for the Panthers (11-8). Morgan Boroski led James Monroe with 17 points.
Pocahontas County 41, Elkins 34: The Warriors trailed by one after three quarters but held Elkins to just five fourth-quarter points for the road win.
Charity Warder scored 11 points for Pocahontas (14-4) and Laila Calhoun grabbed 14 rebounds. Anna Belan and Madison Holland had 10 points each for Elkins (5-13).