Liz Cadle scored 19 points as Class AAA No. 7 Woodrow Wilson went on the road to upset second-ranked Cabell Midland 58-53 in girls basketball Friday night.
Victoria Staunton added 16 points and Jamara Walton chipped in 13 to help Woodrow hand the Knights (13-1) their first loss of the season.
Jayda Allie (14 points), Rylee Allie (13) and Jazmyn Wheeler (10) led the way for Midland.
Huntington 64, Wheeling Park 55: Alezha Turner scored a game-best 22 points as the No. 10 Highlanders upset the No. 1 Patriots. Latahia Jackson added 15 points for Huntington (9-4) with Madison Slash contributing 10 points and all rebounds.
Lindsey Garrison paced Wheeling Park (12-2) with 18 points with Shanley Woods (15) and Bella Abernathy (10) also reaching double figures in scoring.
South Charleston 48, Capital 41: Maliha Witten scored 17 points and the Black Eagles overcame a 9-4 first-quarter deficit to hold off visiting Capital.
Genevieve Potter pitched in 13 points for South Charleston (9-3). Natalyia Sayles led the Cougars with 12 points.
Buffalo 41, Calvary Baptist 27: The Bison held the visitors to single figures in three separate quarters in earning the home win.
Abby Darnley scored a game-high 12 points for Buffalo (8-4). Kaitlin Richards was the lone double-figure scorer for Calvary with 11 points.
Greenbrier East 65, Parkersburg South 57: The host Spartans scored 27 fourth-quarter points in rallying for a win. Cadence Stewart led the Class AAA No. 3 Spartans (10-1) with 18 points, followed by Haley McClure with 17 and Amya Damon with 12.
Skylar Bosley netted 17 points to lead Parkersburg South (3-10) and Makenna Winans recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Boys
Poca 55, Sissonville 31: Isaac McKneely netted 19 points to power Poca past host Sissonville.
Noah Rittinger recorded 15 points and seven assists for the Dots (11-2), who outscored the Indians 27-13 in the second half. Dylan Griffith netted nine points to lead Sissonville (2-11).
Ripley 60, Nitro 56: The Vikings outscored the Wildcats by seven in the second half to pull out the come-from-behind victory at home.
Ty Johnson led Ripley with 18 points and eight assists and Isaac Robertson netted 17 points. Trevor Lowe scored a game-high 20 points for Nitro and Kolton Painter added 19 points.
Scott 97, Wayne 58: Jon Hamilton exploded for 43 points as the Skyhawks rolled to the easy home win.
Jagger Bell added 23 points for Scott. Nick Bryant led Wayne with 20 points and Carl Sanchez contributed 14.
Clay-Battelle 76, Buffalo 67: Clay-Battelle had three players score in double figures as it outlasted visiting Buffalo in a Hometown Invitational Tournament first-round game.
Coltin Barr led the Cee-Bees (10-1) with 23 points, while Levi Carrico scored 18 and Chase Ammons 11. Alec Hanshaw had 22 points to pace the Bison (3-7), while Noah Thompson tallied 17 and Ian Thompson 15.
Braxton County 57, Nicholas County 49: The Eagles outscored the Grizzlies by 12 in the second quarter, providing the difference in the road win.
Jadyn Stewart scored a game-high 22 points for Braxton County (9-3) and Aiden Singleton added 16. DJ Coomes led Nicholas County (2-10) with 11 points.
Webster County 78, Clay County 69: Rye Gadd pumped in 28 points as the host Highlanders slipped past Clay County.
Carter Williams added a double-double with 16 points and 21 rebounds, and William Lewis added 16 points and eight boards for Webster (9-4). Curtis Litton paced the Panthers (9-3) with 28 points and Isaiah Payton and Faulkner each donated 10.
Roane County 46, Ravenswood 29: Roane County held the Red Devils to just 15 points in the second half as the Raiders pulled away for a home win.
Brayden Miller and Isaac Ryan each recorded 12 points to lead Roane (8-6). Devin Raines led the Red Devils (7-6) with 11 points.