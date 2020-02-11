Logan standout David Early poured in 42 of his team’s 55 points, including the game-winner with 12 seconds left, to give the Wildcats a 55-53 double-overtime victory at Poca in boys basketball Tuesday.
Isaac McKneely led Poca (15-3) with 26 points and Nate Vance came a basket away from a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds. Logan improves to 12-7.
Herbert Hoover 65, Cross Lanes Christian 46: Grant Bonner scored 20 points and went over 1,000 career points in the home win for the Huskies.
Maven Mullins added a game-high 22 points and Josh Swecker tallied 10 points for Hoover, which hit 10 3-pointers. Stevie Hicks led Cross Lanes Christian with 18 points.
Hurricane 75, Phillip Barbour 65: Austin Dearing turned in a 27-point, seven-rebound effort to help the Redskins to the victory during the Little General Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State’s Walker Convocation Center.
Also for the Redskins (6-12), Austin Womack had 19 points and six assists, J.T. James 14 points and Ethan Spolarich 12 points. Hurricane was able to overcome its own 26 turnovers. For the Colts (6-11), Jesiach Matlick netted 32 points and Cody Cooper sank three 3-pointers for nine points. PB trailed 35-19 at halftime.
Tolsia 76, Buffalo 69: The Rebels came back in the fourth quarter to take their third straight win at home against the Bison.
Jesse Muncy led four players for Tolsia (9-8) in double-figure scoring with 19 points, with Tyler Johnson adding 18 and Rob Cantrell and Zach Ball each scoring 11. Alec Hanshaw led all scorers with 26 points for Buffalo (5-11), while David Whittington finished with 14.
Sissonville 83, Nitro 77: The Indians erased a seven-point deficit after the first quarter by outscoring the Wildcats by 10 in the second half for the come-from-behind road win. Brody Danberry exploded for 30 points for Sissonville (4-12) and Joseph Udoh added 17 points. Trevor Lowe (33 points) and Kolton Painter (25 points) combined for 58 for Nitro (4-13).
Woodrow Wilson 75, South Charleston 58: Ayden Ince (25 points) and Richard Law (24 points) combined for 49 in the road win for the Flying Eagles.
Quay Sutton fired in 25 points for South Charleston (8-8), Darius Dawson added 14 points and Bradley Jones contributed 11 points.
Huntington 61, Wyoming East 45: The Highlanders held Wyoming East to four points in the third quarter as they defeated the Warriors at the Little General Shootout. Samuel Smith led all scorers with 25 points for Huntington (10-9), with Torin Lochow scoring 10. Jacob Bishop had 11 points for Wyoming East (6-12).
Scott 87, Wayne 69: The Skyhawks scored 58 second-half points in pulling away for the home win over the Pioneers. Jon Hamilton poured in 30 points for Scott, Gavin Cooper added 15 points and Landon Stone 13. Nick Bryant tallied 28 points to lead Wayne.
Spring Valley 78, Parkersburg 77: C.J. Meredith and Corbin Page turned in double-doubles and the Timberwolves (10-8) held off the Big Reds (7-11) in the Shootout. Meredith ended with 32 points and 10 rebounds and Page had 27 points and 19 rebounds. For Parkersburg, Sam Potts led with 30 points and nine rebounds. Noah Umpleby and Carson Dennis each added 17 points.
Tug Valley 84, St. Joseph 66: The Panthers outrebounded the Irish 34-13 and translated that into a solid win in Williamson.
Easton Davis had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, with Ethan Colegrove also scoring 16 for Tug Valley (8-11). Ian Reed added 12 points while Caleb May finished with 11. Jaden Price led all scorers with 23 points for St. Joseph (9-10), with Zavion Johnson adding 12 and Caden Ehirim putting in 10 points.
Lincoln County 65, Gilmer County 57: Cameron Watts tallied a season-high 16 points and John Blankenship scored 13 to pace the Panthers to a Shootout win. Also for Lincoln County (12-6), William Carpenter had 10 points. For the Titans (8-10), Brady Fitzwater led with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Andrew Liu scored 12 points and Josh Lipscomb 11.
Girls
Nitro 79, Sissonville 45: Baylee Goins scored 28 points as the Wildcats handed Sissonville its fourth straight loss Tuesday evening in Nitro. Haley Carroll and Emily Lancaster each finished with 13 points for the Wildcats (15-5), who have won five straight. Haley Jarrett had 18 points while Sydney Farmer scored 11 for Sissonville (4-14).
Hurricane 57, Ripley 43: Hurricane held the Vikings scoreless in the first quarter and stifled Ripley’s attempts to come back as the Redskins snatched a road win. Taylor Maddox hit five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 17 points for Hurricane (7-12), with Maggie Odour scoring 16 and Amiyah Donaldson 10. Lauren Roush scored 16 points for the Vikings (12-5) and McKenna Hall had 11.
Parkersburg 95, Spring Valley 55: The Big Reds shot 63 percent from the floor in their win over the Timberwolves at the Little General Shootout. Aleea Crites and Breanna Wilson led Parkersburg (14-5) with 15 points each, with Kristen Lowers scoring 13 and Tatiana Popa finishing with 11. The Big Reds have now won their last eight. Caroline Asbury led all scorers with 16 points for Spring Valley (10-7) while Ella Edwards had 13.
Huntington 64, Wyoming East 45: The Highlanders held the Warriors to just 10 points in the first half as they won at the Shootout, decisively snapping a nine-game winning streak for Wyoming East in the process. Alezha Turner led the way with 22 points for Huntington (13-6), which has now won four straight. Kaitlyn Swann also scored 20 and Ravyn Goodson finished with 11. Skylar Davidson had 10 points for Wyoming East (12-4).
Gilmer County 58, Lincoln County 45: A 16-0 third-quarter run propelled the Titans over the Panthers in the Shootout for a fourth straight win. Trinity Bancroft led all scorers with 22 points for Gilmer (16-4), with Taylor McHenry scoring 10. Avery Lucas finished with 10 points for Lincoln County (14-7).